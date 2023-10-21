Share
Commentary

New York Times Humiliated, Stripped of Prestigious Mark After Taking False Stories Too Far

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  October 21, 2023 at 5:14am
Share

After years of having Twitter go after conservatives, cancel accounts, and pull down legitimate stories like the New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story, it seems as if the shoe is now on the other foot.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk removed the Twitter gold badge, a verification badge for “official” accounts, from the New York Times’ X page.

The Times later received a blue “verified” badge on Thursday, a purchasable badge available to anyone.

According to The Washington Post, no explanation was given for this humiliating demotion on X.

Prior to Elon Musk’s purchase of X, the site granted verified badges to verified politicians, journalists, and public figures.

Trending:
Leaked Audio Appears to Show Sheila Jackson Lee's Ugly Behavior Behind Closed Doors

Musk scrapped that system, introducing a subscription-based system where individuals could get blue badges for $8 a month and “verified organizations” could obtain gold badges for a monthly fee of at least $1,000.

The New York Times refused to pay the fee, prompting the Tesla CEO to strip the Times of its verification badge. Musk later relented and allowed the publication to have its badge without paying the fee.

On Tuesday, The New York Times published a story about an explosion at a Gaza hospital, accusing Israel of the “strike.”

Subsequent investigations by the IDF, video and audio footage, and by American authorities showed that the explosion was caused by a misfired rocket shot from Gaza.

Is the New York Times credible?

A representative of the Times later defended its reporting in a statement to Fox News, saying, “During any breaking news event, we report what we know as we learn it. We apply rigor and care to what we publish, explicitly citing sources and noting when a piece of news is breaking and likely to be updated. And as the facts on the ground become more clear, we continue reporting. Our extensive and continued reporting on the hospital in Gaza makes explicit the murkiness surrounding the events there.”

But the outlet was roasted on X with many accusing it of deliberately misleading its readers.

Related:
NYT Columnist Says 'War on Inflation Is Over' - if You Exclude Everything People Need to Live


Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of the Times, previously accusing it of supporting “calls for genocide” and suggesting it should be canceled.

X also implemented a five-second delay on clicks from X to the Times website, which it later removed but kept in place for its Facebook and other social media sites, the Post reported.

Traffic from X to the Times website has decreased by roughly 50 percent since August.

News organizations face a unique challenge during times of conflict, as they are tasked with delivering real-time updates while upholding accuracy.

Although we do not support censorship, Musk’s actions point out the one-sidedness of the coverage of a respected news outlet like the Times and the fact that legacy media can no longer be blindly trusted to tell us the truth.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Police Confirm Existence of Video and Presence of Obama After Personal Chef's Death: Report
Oregon Drops Essential Skills Requirements to Graduate High School, Citing Harm to 'Marginalized Students'
Attacks Intercepted by US Destroyer Were Much More Significant Than Navy Previously Admitted
New York Times Humiliated, Stripped of Prestigious Mark After Taking False Stories Too Far
Massive US Church Votes to Leave Woke Denomination
See more...

Conversation