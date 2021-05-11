You can always count on the New York Times to lie to your face.

As Americans nationwide begin to line up to refill their cars’ fuel tanks, and as gas prices skyrocket due to a shortage in most states, the New York Times thought it a good time to blatantly lie to its audience of millions.

In a tweet about the aftermath of a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, a vital American pipeline, The Times wrote, “Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas.”

Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. fuel artery that was shut down by a cyberattack, said it hoped to restore most operations by the end of the week. Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas. Here’s what to know. https://t.co/kX58tBAd78 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 11, 2021

As many Twitter users have pointed out, of course, this is not at all true.

Alicia Devine, a photojournalist at the Tallahassee Democrat, tweeted about the exact same shortages and long lines the Times claims don’t exist.

“I’ve visited five gas stations this morning and the Costco one is the first to have gas.”

I’ve visited five gas stations this morning and the Costco one is the first to have gas. The line is insane. pic.twitter.com/fMfuIMNlJ7 — Alicia Devine, Photojournalist (@alicia_c_devine) May 11, 2021

WSOC-TV’s Greg Suskind tweeted about shortages in South Carolina, saying, “This is crazy.”

This is crazy. I stopped for gas just now having no idea what was happening. It’s out. People here told me they’d been to other stations and found the same. pic.twitter.com/7LDVdUXPo4 — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 11, 2021

OANN’s Jack Posobiec tweeted, simply writing, “This is Joe Biden’s America.”

This is Joe Biden’s America pic.twitter.com/zQlNLT4bip — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 11, 2021

Many other Twitter users tweeted about local gas shortages as well:

Gas stations are running out, Plymouth NC lines are around the building. 4 stations are out. #gasshortage pic.twitter.com/TcIwRpCsBG — Fly on the wall (@Huge2na) May 11, 2021

Literally backed up to the street gas n go hwy 58 Chattanooga tn ..said most gas stations are sold out of gas ⛽ pic.twitter.com/49gf2HNXrU

One user even compared today’s lines to the days of former President Jimmy Carter.

Remember when people were comparing Biden to Carter? This is the sort of stuff they meant:#gasshortage #BidensAmerica pic.twitter.com/JqzUoOSUw8 — Richards (@ReedRichards04) May 11, 2021

Several media outlets, including Newsweek and CBS News, reported on the shortage as well. But, according to the Times, lines and price hikes haven’t occurred since Colonial Pipeline first shut down?

The article the outlet tweeted also had nothing to do with the shortage. Author Clifford Krauss wrote on the eastern seabord’s dependency on the Colonial Pipeline and future threats presented by the cyberattack. Nowhere are the terms “gas hike” or “long lines” even mentioned in the piece, and yet the Times elected to include extra commentary on the matter anyway.

The lengths to which the Times will go, for seemingly no reason at all, are astounding.

Whether the outlet was attempting to protect Biden from backlash following the shortages, or whether the Times’ social media manager simply hadn’t done any form of research before the tweet, one thing is certain; once again, the Times shows fake news at its finest.

