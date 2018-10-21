SECTIONS
Politics
Print

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

By Jason Hopkins
at 11:01am
Print

The latest polling out of Arizona provides more indication that the race to become the state’s next U.S. senator is moving in GOP Rep. Martha McSally’s favor.

A New York Times/Siena College poll showed McSally beating Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema by 2 percentage points, 48 percent to 46 percent. The survey — conducted between Oct. 15 and 19 —  reached out to 606 people across the state.

It carries a margin of error of 4.2 percent, indicating the election is still a tossup.

While the race is still anyone’s game, the latest poll shows a change in direction for McSally. Over the summer, the Republican congresswoman and combat veteran was trailing Democrat Sinema by as much as double digits. However, the GOP nominee has since closed the gap and now is now leading in the RealClearPolitics average of recent surveys.

In an ABC poll released Oct. 9, McSally lead by 6 percentage points.

TRENDING: Breaking: Mass Shooter Yells ‘All Jews Must Die’ at Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Deaths Reported

Sinema’s fall comes as more of her anti-war, extreme past has been unearthed, leading the Democratic congresswoman to fight off embarrassing headlines in the past few weeks.

Earlier in October, audio was uncovered that revealed Sinema — an ardent opponent of the war in Afghanistan — saying during a 2003 radio interview that she “didn’t care” if Americans took up arms with the Taliban. The line was a sharp contrast to McSally, a former Air Force combat pilot who flew missions against the Taliban during the Afghanistan war.

In an interview with a local news outlet on Wednesday, Sinema refused to repudiate her past comments.

Sinema co-founded an anti-war group, Local to Global Justice, that advertised a 2003 protest with flyers that depicted U.S. soldiers as skeletons waging “terror” in the Middle East. The flyer read: “You can help us push back U.S. terror in Iraq and the Middle East.”

Do you think Republicans will gain Senate seats in November?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Her anti-war organization also invited an occult group on at least two separate occasions to participate in protest rallies.

Among other incendiary comments, Sinema also called Arizona the “meth lab of Democracy” during a liberal Netroots Nation conference in August.

During a 2006 interview, the Democratic Senate candidate referred to stay-at-home moms as “leeches.”

RELATED: Trump Issues First Tweet of 2018: ‘Nothing but Lies and Deceit’

“These women who act like staying at home, leeching off their husbands or boyfriends, and just cashing the checks is some sort of feminism because they’re choosing to live that life,” Sinema said to Scottsdale nightlife magazine 944 at the time. “That’s bulls—. I mean, what the f— are we really talking about here?”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in a ceremonial swearing in by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Report: NBC News Withheld Vital Information That Could Have Cleared Kavanaugh of Rape Allegations

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Chris Agee

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence ThomasChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Petition Against Clarence Thomas Backfires When His Supporters Collect 10x More Signatures

Chris Agee

Democratic Rep. Krysten Sinema of ArizonaKGUN / YouTube screen shot

Trooper Union Pulls Support for Kyrsten Sinema After Outcry From Members

Savannah Pointer

MAGA hat wearer harrassedFunny Boy / YouTube screen shot

Man Berated in Starbucks for Wearing MAGA Hat, Onlookers Do Absolutely Nothing

Chris Agee

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Friday.Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

‘Swift and Certain Justice’: Trump Throws Down the Gauntlet on Mail Bombing Suspect

Evie Fordham

Steve ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Steve Scalise Calls Out New York Times for Publishing Trump Assassination Short Story

Jack Davis

Texas Attorney General Kenneth Paxton speaks to members of the media as Texas Solicitor General Scott Keller (R) listens in front of the U.S. Supreme Court April 18, 2016, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty Images

Texas Attorney General: Former Democratic Party Leader Funded ‘Voter Fraud Ring’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.