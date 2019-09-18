New York Times Staffer Apologizes After Numerous Racist and Anti-LGBT Tweets Surface

As The New York Times attempts to clean up the mess it created with its botched story on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, racist and anti-LGBT tweets from one of its staffers have come to light.

Reporter Gina Chérélus has issued an apology after Newsmax TV host John Cardillo called her out on Twitter.

“WHOA, @nytimes fact checker @jeanuh_ has a nearly decade long history of reprehensible racist and homophobic tweets,” Cardillo’s tweet thread began.

Chérélus’ insensitive tweets cover everything from deriding LGBT people to criticizing people who work at nail salons.

“Say what you want, but I hate going to Asian nail salons. They feel f—ing entitled, and don’t know anything but basic ghetto s—” one tweet from 2012 reads.

In another tweet, she wrote that there were “too many dykes on my floor.”

She also tweeted negatively about white people and how they “really just don’t get it.”

Her most recent offensive tweet was in July of this year when she complained about a storyline on the show “Big Little Lies.”

“I am just ready for her to snitch and the blame to fall on the white women (but we know that won’t happen),” Chérélus tweeted.

After her tweets were publicized, Chérélus issued an apology, saying that the tweets were from when she was in college.

I have deleted offensive tweets from when I was in college nearly a decade ago. I am truly sorry. — gina chérélus (@jeanuh_) September 18, 2019

Not everyone was quick to accept this hasty apology. As one person pointed out, something someone did in college these days is grounds for impeachment according to The Times, (a direct reference to the Kavanaugh story), so Chérélus should face similar consequences.

Donald Trump Jr. also called out The Times, tweeting, “Are they ever going to do anything to address the rampant hatred at their paper?”

The Western Journal has reached out to The New York Times for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

