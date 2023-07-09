Share
News

New York Times Writer Slams Biden's Decision to 'Punish' Granddaughter

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2023 at 11:29am
Share

A recent report that the official White House line is that President Joe Biden has only six grandchildren has stirred criticism of the president.

On July 1, The New York Times reported, “In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren,” citing “two people familiar with the discussions.”

The president has said he speaks to his grandchildren every day — but is only referring to six of them.

Left out of that total is Navy Roberts, Hunter Biden’s daughter by Lunden Roberts. The Times report said, the story of a 4-year-old “who has not yet met her father or her grandfather, is about money, corrosive politics and what it means to have the Biden birthright.”

Trending:
UFC Fighter Climbs Over Cage to Get to Trump - People Amazed After Finding Out Where He's From

Columnist Kirsten Fleming reacted in the New York Post by fuming that “this 4-year-old is, apparently, a political inconvenience. And at the end of the day, Biden is a slick politician wrapped in the costume of a cute grandpa.

“It’s grand hypocrisy and a cruel omission for a devout Catholic man who has built his entire persona and career on being a doting paterfamilias,” she wrote.

Columnist Maureen Dowd of The New York Times shared a scolding her sister was writing in a letter to the president.

Should Biden acknowledge his 7th grandchild?

“I watched as you told the nation that you had six grandchildren and you loved each one of them. I believe that. What I cannot believe and what I find unconscionable is that you refuse to admit or accept the fact that there is a beautiful little 4-year-old girl living in Arkansas by the name of Navy Joan who is your seventh grandchild,” Dowd said her sister wrote.

“As she grows up, knowing that her father and paternal grandparents wanted nothing to do with her,” the letter continued, “she will probably be able to see a video or two showing her half sister Naomi getting married on the South Lawn and you watching the fireworks on the balcony with little Beau. And if she misses that, there will be plenty of schoolmates to remind her that she wasn’t wanted. Kids can be mean that way.”

Dowd shared her disappointment with the president as a person.

Related:
Exposed: UN Set to Launch 'Global Shocks' Plan Just Prior to US Presidential Election

“Joe Biden’s mantra has always been that ‘the absolute most important thing is your family.’ It is the heart of his political narrative. Empathy, born of family tragedies, has been his stock in trade. Callously scarring Navy’s life, just as it gets started, undercuts that,” she wrote.

She wrote that the president “can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl.”

“You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about. The Bidens should embrace the life Hunter brought into the world, even if he didn’t consider her mother ‘the dating type,’” Dowd continued.

“The president’s cold shoulder — and heart — is counter to every message he has sent for decades, and it’s out of sync with the America he wants to continue to lead.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Damaged Solar Panels from Hail Storm Will Likely End Up in Landfill Because Recycling Isn't Possible
Suspected Robber Learns What Happens When You Try to Break Into Chicago Concealed Carry Holder's Home
New York Times Writer Slams Biden's Decision to 'Punish' Granddaughter
BLM Organizer-Turned Mayor Under Arrest After Allegedly Breaking Into House, Finding Armed Homeowner
Robot Rebellion? Here's What a U.N. AI-Enabled Robot Had to Say About the Possibility
See more...

Conversation