SECTIONS
Politics
Print

New Yorker Unveils Controversial Donald Trump Magazine Cover

By Chris Agee
July 19, 2018 at 12:17pm
Print

New Yorker political cartoonist Barry Blitt has skewered the Trump administration in cover art for several issues of the venerable magazine over the past three years.

In his latest piece, “Thumbs-Up,” he portrays his caricature of President Donald Trump flat on his face at the bottom of an escalator meant to resemble the one he rode prior to announcing his candidacy in 2015.

Despite his condition, the prostrate cartoon gives the thumbs-up gesture referenced in its title.

Explaining his process in an interview about the cover art, Blitt said the elevator ride was one moment in the Trump timeline that he had been saving to rehash in a cartoon about current events.

“Half of this gig — drawing topical cartoons — is about saving some absurd or iconic moment and then bringing it up at an unexpected or odd time,” he said.

TRENDING: Dershowitz: Mueller Squeezing Manafort To Get Him To ‘Sing’ or ‘Compose’ Against Trump

Referencing the controversial meeting and news conference between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, Blitt said at least one visual element stood out as something he is likely to draw from in a future cartoon.

“You can expect that soccer ball that Putin gave Trump to appear in an image in a year or two, probably,” he said.

As with any political cartoon, Blitt’s latest installment earned mixed reviews. Among some Trump supporters, however, the perceived offense went deeper than mere partisanship.

Do you think this cartoon crossed the line?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Matt Drudge, who founded the conservative news aggregation site the Drudge Report, said Blitt was engaging in a leftist “fetish” to harm or assassinate the current president, as reported by Fox News.

“I hope nothing comes of this,” Drudge wrote in a tweet referencing the cartoon. “We have lost presidents to violence before and it is a horrible thing for every American.”

He wrote that the “Left’s continued fetish for Trump’s physical harm/death is stunning.”

Of course, Blitt mentioned no such desire in his commentary about “Thumbs-Up.”

The cartoonist mentioned a longstanding appreciation for physical humor, explaining that he features it prominently in his artwork.

RELATED: Rand Paul Says ‘We all’ Meddle in Elections, Old Time Magazine Cover Makes His Case

“There’s something exhilarating and pure about them,” he said of such scenes in popular films and television series.

Blitt has drawn Trump in similarly unflattering or disruptive positions in previous cartoons, including a New Yorker cover shortly after the elevator ride.

Belly Flop” showed Trump mid-dive into a pool as other Republican presidential candidates retreated for cover.

“Donald Trump has entered the fray of Republican Presidential candidates with all the grace of a bully doing cannonballs and belly flops at the local swimming pool,” he said of that cartoon at the time. “I’ll certainly be watching the first televised debate, just around the corner, on August 6th. Trump never fails to provide hours of slack-jawed amazement.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, liberal media, politics

Popular Right Now

Brandon J. Weichert

The White House is seen under a stormy sky on February 24, 2016, in Washington, D.C.MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Brandon Weichert: The Deep State Finds Its Next Target

Jack Davis

Ron Paul standing at a microphone.T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images

Ron Paul: ‘Biggest Bubble in the History of Mankind’ Is About to Burst

Randy DeSoto

Lisa Page, right, with Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe.Getty Images

Congressman: Lisa Page Admits Her Texts ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Chris Agee

Lisa Page (L), former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, arrives on Capitol Hill July 16, 2018 arrives to speak before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Gohmert: Lisa Page Has ‘Given Us More Insights’ Than Peter Strzok

Chris Agee

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul talks with Wolf Blitzer.screenshot CNN

Rand Paul Defends Trump’s Russia Comments Against Combative Wolf Blitzer

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.