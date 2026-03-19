New York's Dem Gov. Is Groveling for the Wealthy to Return as Power Struggle with Mamdani Simmers

There’s a quiet little drama unfolding in New York politics — quiet, that is, if you ignore the billions of dollars at stake and the increasingly awkward dance between the state’s top Democrats.

On one side, Gov. Kathy Hochul is practically rolling out the red carpet for wealthy New Yorkers, urging them to stay, invest, and, above all, keep their tax dollars in the Empire State.

On the other, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his ideological allies are doing everything short of lighting that carpet on fire, demanding higher taxes and more aggressive redistribution aimed squarely at the very people Hochul is trying to woo back.

For a party that prides itself on unity, the contradiction is becoming impossible to ignore. Hochul speaks the language of economic reality — warning that driving out high earners could hollow out New York’s tax base — while Mamdani channels the activist wing that sees those same earners as a convenient political piñata.

The result is a behind-the-scenes tug-of-war over the future of New York’s economy that Democrats would very much prefer voters not examine too closely.

To wit, according to the New York Post, Hochul was present at a recent Politico forum, where she shared her thoughts on why it was important to get back all the wealthy New Yorkers who had fled the state for greener — and more tax-friendly — pastures like Florida.

“Maybe the first step should be go down to Palm Beach and see who we can bring back home because our tax base has been eroded,” Hochul explained.

She added, with an air of defeatism: “I have to look at the fact that we are in competition with other states who have less of a tax burden on their corporations and their individuals.”

Yes, you do have to look at that fact. Crushing, suffocating taxes are a very big, very real reason that so many wealthy (and even non-wealthy) Americans are fleeing blue states.

While Hochul would surely love to have a unified message sent to New York expats, that’s not going to happen.

Just ask Mamdani.

As Politico reported last week, the young mayor is as committed to his socialist causes as he’s ever been.

And the only way to fund those causes, at least according to Mamdani’s team, is by taxing the rich. This has put the brakes on what’s suddenly becoming a contentious budget issue.

“Despite leading the nation’s largest city, Big Apple mayors often need state approval to enact their goals, and Mamdani’s tax hike push is no different,” Politico reported. “The coming weeks in Albany will determine whether the new mayor, who rode a far-left populist platform to an upset election last year, will have the influence in the opaque and secretive statehouse to achieve a victory on a signature issue.”

Look, “tax the rich” is one of those slogans that fits neatly on a protest sign, but falls apart rather quickly under the weight of reality.

High earners are not a static, captive pool of revenue — they’re the most mobile taxpayers in the country, with the greatest ability to pick up and leave when the math stops working in their favor.

States like Florida are real, reachable alternatives with lower tax burdens and fewer headaches. Push too hard, and the result is a shrinking pie, where the people you planned to tax simply take their income, investments, and jobs somewhere else.

That’s the part Mamdani and his allies either don’t grasp or choose to ignore.

It’s easier to campaign against “the rich” than to govern in a way that keeps them — and their tax dollars — around. But Hochul doesn’t get to play the role of the sober adult after years of indulging the same activist energy now driving this push.

Hochul helped cultivate a political environment where punitive tax hikes became not just acceptable, but expected. Now, as the bill comes due and the wealthy head for the exits, Hochul is left trying to reverse a trend her own party spent years accelerating.

In the end, this is ultimately a collision between rhetoric and reality, and New York is caught in the middle. Democrats want to promise everything, tax a shrinking few to pay for it, and somehow keep the engine running at full speed.

But economics has a way of asserting itself, no matter how compelling the slogan sounds. And if Hochul and Mamdani can’t reconcile that contradiction, they won’t just be fighting each other — they’ll be fighting over a state that’s steadily taxing itself into oblivion.

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