Newest Mueller Prosecutor Supported, Donated to Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign

The latest addition to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of prosecutors contributed to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, according to federal campaign records.

Uzo Asonye, an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is joining Mueller’s stable of prosecutors to work as local counsel on the case against Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman who has been indicted on money laundering and bank fraud charges.

Asonye worked at the firm O’Melveny & Myers before joining the U.S. attorney’s office in 2010.

Asonye donated $900 to Clinton’s presidential campaign from January to April 2008, according to Federal Election Commission records. He has not donated to any other national political campaigns since then.

Asonye is just the latest Democrat to join Mueller’s team.

As The Daily Caller News Foundation has reported, none of Mueller’s prosecutors, who number nearly 20 in all, are registered Republicans.

As of February, 13 Mueller lawyers were registered Democrats.

A public records search shows Asonye has registered to vote as a Democrat.

At least 12 Mueller attorneys have donated to Democrat political candidates.

Trump supporters have criticized the Mueller investigation because of its Democrat tilt.

Defenders of the investigation point out Mueller himself is a registered Republican. President George W. Bush picked him to lead the FBI in 2001.

Mueller has removed at least one of his investigators over documented political bias.

Do you agree with President Trump that the Russia investigation is a "witch hunt?" Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Peter Strzok, a former deputy chief for the FBI’s counterintelligence division, was kicked off of Mueller’s team after he was found to have exchanged anti-Trump text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Strzok oversaw the Russia investigation after the FBI opened it on July 31, 2016.

RELATED: Sanders Corrects CNN Reporter: ‘You Actually Don’t Know Much About Me’

Andrew Weissmann, a Justice Department lawyer handling the Manafort case for Mueller’s team, reportedly attended Hillary Clinton’s election night party.

Weissmann has donated $6,600 to the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton and Obama campaigns.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.