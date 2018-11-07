SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Breaking: Newest Poll Model Triples Chances of GOP Keeping House

By Cillian Zeal
at 7:20pm
Print

It’s not April 1 but Nov. 6 — and that means the folks at FiveThirtyEight aren’t joking.

And their model just showed a huge shift in the Republicans’ chances of holding on to the House of Representatives.

FiveThirtyEight, for the unacquainted, is a site beloved by stats geeks, particularly of the political sort. On election night, it’s best known for its live predictions as to what party will maintain control of certain seats or legislative bodies.

Like most predictions, FiveThirtyEight began the night saying the Republicans had very little chance of keeping the lower chamber of Congress. In fact, they had the GOP’s chances pegged at a 1-in-8 chance — 12.5 percent, for those of you with a Common Core education.

As the evening progressed, however, it changed somewhat dramatically:

TRENDING: Lee Greenwood Brings House Down at Trump Rally in Tennessee: ‘God Bless the USA!’

As I was writing this, the model seems to have been tamped down a bit. However, it’s still a lot better than 1-in-8:

(FiveThirtyEight screen shot)

Do you think this graph will turn out to be correct?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

 

Several people from FiveThirtyEight seemed to think their model was being a bit sanguine about the Republicans’ chances.

“You may have noticed that our real-time forecast has moved toward Republicans in the House,” FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich noted.

“It’s being too aggressive, in my opinion. The model sees that a bunch of ‘likely Republican’ districts (particularly in Florida) are now 100 percent likely to go red. But there hasn’t been the chance for Democrats to clinch many equivalent likely Democratic districts.”

FiveThirtyEight impresario Nate Silver had similar thoughts on Twitter:

RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wins, Becomes Youngest Woman Elected To House

Nevertheless, this is his website’s forecast.

Whether or not this means anything remains to be seen. Most news outlets still seem to have the Democrats having a high probability of taking the House as of this hour.

However, FiveThirtyEight has always been beloved as being ahead of the curve, so to speak, in making predictions. While Silver and Rakich may feel that their model is being too aggressive, it’s still a very interesting shift — and one that could be an interesting augury as the night proceeds.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Gillum v DeSantisJoe Raedle / Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Breaking: DeSantis Defeats Gillum for FL Governorship, Significant Blow to Democrats

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Randy DeSoto

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. KatzMelina Mara-Pool / Getty Images

Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

Peter Hasson

Dan CrenshawDan Crenshaw / Facebook

GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

Wayne Allyn Root

People line up to vote on the last day of early voting at the Minneapolis Early Vote Center Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Minneapolis.Jim Mone / AP Photo

Wayne Allyn Root: Vegas Oddsmaker Predicts GOP Upset

Jack Davis

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers a keynote address at 18th Annual David N. Dinkins Leadership Forum at Columbia University, New York.Trevor Collens / Shutterstock

Hillary Clinton Ramps Up Divisive Rhetoric in Final Election Day Plea – ‘Radicalism, Bigotry, and Corruption’

Jack Davis

Former US President Barack Obama addresses the crowdJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Obama Urges Florida Voters To Elect Democrats Who Will Make ‘Lives Better’ for Non-Americans

Randy DeSoto

Singer Lee Greenwood is joined on stage by Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump on Sunday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.Associated Press / YouTube screen shot

Lee Greenwood Brings House Down at Trump Rally in Tennessee: ‘God Bless the USA!’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.