Newly Declassified 'Clinton Annex' Document Released - It Doesn't Look Good for Comey's FBI

There is no double-edged sword quite like uncovering shadiness from the administration of former President Barack Obama.

On the one hand, light is always the best disinfectant, and few administrations have tried to slink around the shadows quite like Obama’s.

(Seriously, how can any Obama supporter in 2025 say with a straight face that he had no controversies?)

But on the other hand, what use is the light if good people are going to scatter alongside the roaches?

For all of the established dirt we now have on the crooked Obama administration, there’s been what … an arrest? Maybe two? And certainly none coming for the big Democratic players, just the lowly scapegoats.

With that being said, surely somebody has to do something about this latest Obama bombshell … right?

In an enlightening Monday news release, the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary called out the findings of a Department of Justice watchdog report.

“Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today is bringing to light the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) findings that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) failed to fully investigate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and mishandling of highly classified information during her time as Secretary of State,” the release said.

“The newly declassified ‘Clinton annex’ is an appendix to the DOJ OIG’s June 2018 report reviewing the DOJ and FBI’s handling of the Clinton investigation.”

One person at the heart of this issue is the already embattled ex-FBI head, James Comey.

“This document shows an extreme lack of effort and due diligence in the FBI’s investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s email usage and mishandling of highly classified information,” Grassley said. “Under Comey’s leadership, the FBI failed to perform fundamental investigative work and left key pieces of evidence on the cutting room floor.

“The Comey FBI’s negligent approach and perhaps intentional lack of effort in the Clinton investigation is a stark contrast to its full-throated investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, which was based on the uncorroborated and now discredited Steele dossier.

“Comey’s decision-making process smacks of political infection.”

The GOP senator added: “I warned years ago that the Clinton investigation failed to hit the mark, and I’m grateful the American people can finally see the facts for themselves.

“After nearly a decade in the shadows, this information is now coming to light thanks to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel’s dedicated efforts to fulfill my congressional request. I appreciate their ongoing commitment to transparency and strongly urge them to continue to fully review this matter, including its national security impact.”

Grassley doubled down on his rhetoric when he took to X:

NEWLY-DECLASSIFIED DOC shows DOJ Inspector Gen concluded the Comey-run FBI FAILED 2 conduct a thorough + complete investigation into Clinton email scandal Comey & his team ate up Steele Dossier lies + chased after Russia collusion hoax but took kid gloves approach on Clinton — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 21, 2025

“NEWLY-DECLASSIFIED DOC shows DOJ Inspector Gen concluded the Comey-run FBI FAILED 2 conduct a thorough + complete investigation into Clinton email scandal Comey & his team ate up Steele Dossier lies + chased after Russia collusion hoax but took kid gloves approach on Clinton,” Grassley posted Monday.

That all sounds great and damning and like a smoking gun, but that wasn’t good enough for many disenfranchised Trump supporters.

For instance, conservative podcaster and Californian MAGA supporter Lori Mills responded to Grassley with a telling response:

Not surprised at all! We knew all of this. What we need is accountability. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) July 21, 2025

“Not surprised at all!” Mills responded. “We knew all of this. What we need is accountability.”

Indeed, the deeply cynical pundit inside of me needs the same thing.

Calling out evil is only half the battle, and probably the lesser half if you’re ultimately just going to let it fester unmolested.

For all the good the Trump administration has done in terms of clearing the swamp, it’s clear that some swamp creatures are still as deeply entrenched in D.C. as they’ve ever been.

And the inability to uproot those creatures is a source of understandable frustration for swathes of Trump supporters.

That being said, whether this is the start of something new or an attempt to move the conversation away from Jeffrey Epstein, it’s still an illuminating look at the type of administration Barack Obama maintained.

And the more you learn, the more you realize that someone needs to be held accountable for the shadowy manipulation of the U.S. government.

Could this finally be the start of that?

