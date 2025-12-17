Newly Declassified Emails Show FBI Desperately Wanted to Avoid Mar-a-Lago Raid, Begged Biden's DOJ for Other Options, But Was Denied

Newly declassified documents show that FBI officials did not believe they had probable cause to conduct the 2022 raid of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, but the Biden Justice Department pushed for it anyway.

In June 2023, special counsel Jack Smith’s office charged Trump and aide Walt Nauta with unlawfully retaining classified documents related to national defense and obstructing justice in their recovery.

Before bringing the 37-count indictment, FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and took boxes of materials away.

