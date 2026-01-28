Share
People hold signs at a pro-life March for Life rally in Washington, DC, on Jan. 23, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)
People hold signs at a pro-life March for Life rally in Washington, DC, on Jan. 23, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Newly Democrat-Controlled State Faces Key Abortion Battle This Fall

 By Michael Austin  January 28, 2026 at 6:53am
Citizens of Virginia will face a key vote on whether to enshrine the murder of preborn babies into their state constitution.

After the Democratic Party achieved massive victories in Old Dominion during the 2025 off-year elections, they were able to pass House Joint Resolution 1 in a decisive vote.

The measure will place a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” ballot question before voters this fall, according to a report from The Christian Post.

If passed, the Virginia Constitution would be amended to say that “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including the ability to make and carry out decisions related to one’s own prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, abortion care, miscarriage management, and fertility care.”

The proposed amendment would also say “an individual’s right to reproductive freedom shall not be, directly or indirectly, denied, burdened, or infringed upon unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

Members of the Virginia House of Delegates backed House Joint Resolution 1 in a 64-34 vote, with the Virginia Senate passing it by a more narrow 21-18 vote.

Christians in Virginia lamented the decision from their lawmakers.

Virginia Republican Del. Karen Hamilton noted that “64 democrats just voted to remove ALL protections for the unborn in Virginia.”

“May God grant us mercy that we do not deserve,” she said.

Ryan Helfenbein of Liberty University’s Standing for Freedom Center said that in only two weeks of power, Democrats were able to “unleash abortion extremism, let rapists out of jail, dismantle election safeguards, and entrench power for a decade.”

“This isn’t policy, it’s ideological conquest,” he added, advising that “the right needs to watch and learn.”

Kristen Waggoner, the president of Alliance Defending Liberty, said that she is “saddened to see our legislature pass resolutions to put a ‘Marriage Amendment’ & ‘Abortion Amendment’ on the ballot this fall.”

“If approved by a majority of voters, these amendments would enshrine gender ideology & abortion in the VA Constitution,” she cautioned.

Beyond the Democrats taking over the Virginia General Assembly, newly inaugurated Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger defeated now-former Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the fall of 2025.

Now-former Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin could not run for reelection in the last cycle because Virginia does not allow governors to serve consecutive four-year terms.

Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

