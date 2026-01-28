Newly Democrat-Controlled State Faces Key Abortion Battle This Fall

Citizens of Virginia will face a key vote on whether to enshrine the murder of preborn babies into their state constitution.

After the Democratic Party achieved massive victories in Old Dominion during the 2025 off-year elections, they were able to pass House Joint Resolution 1 in a decisive vote.

The measure will place a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” ballot question before voters this fall, according to a report from The Christian Post.

If passed, the Virginia Constitution would be amended to say that “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including the ability to make and carry out decisions related to one’s own prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, abortion care, miscarriage management, and fertility care.”

The proposed amendment would also say “an individual’s right to reproductive freedom shall not be, directly or indirectly, denied, burdened, or infringed upon unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

Members of the Virginia House of Delegates backed House Joint Resolution 1 in a 64-34 vote, with the Virginia Senate passing it by a more narrow 21-18 vote.

Christians in Virginia lamented the decision from their lawmakers.

Virginia Republican Del. Karen Hamilton noted that “64 democrats just voted to remove ALL protections for the unborn in Virginia.”

“May God grant us mercy that we do not deserve,” she said.

64 democrats just voted to remove ALL protections for the unborn in Virginia. SHAME. May God grant us mercy that we do not deserve. — Karen Hamilton (@KarenHamiltonVA) January 14, 2026

Ryan Helfenbein of Liberty University’s Standing for Freedom Center said that in only two weeks of power, Democrats were able to “unleash abortion extremism, let rapists out of jail, dismantle election safeguards, and entrench power for a decade.”

“This isn’t policy, it’s ideological conquest,” he added, advising that “the right needs to watch and learn.”

Less than two weeks. That’s all it took for Virginia Democrats to unleash abortion extremism, let rapists out of jail, dismantle election safeguards, and entrench power for a decade This isn’t policy, it’s ideological conquest The right needs to watch and learn@RHelfenbein pic.twitter.com/VtkR5q0C7C — Standing for Freedom Center (@freedomcenterlu) January 21, 2026

Kristen Waggoner, the president of Alliance Defending Liberty, said that she is “saddened to see our legislature pass resolutions to put a ‘Marriage Amendment’ & ‘Abortion Amendment’ on the ballot this fall.”

“If approved by a majority of voters, these amendments would enshrine gender ideology & abortion in the VA Constitution,” she cautioned.

As a Virginia resident, I’m saddened to see our legislature pass resolutions to put a “Marriage Amendment” & “Abortion Amendment” on the ballot this fall. If approved by a majority of voters, these amendments would enshrine gender ideology & abortion in the VA Constitution. 🧵 — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) January 17, 2026

Beyond the Democrats taking over the Virginia General Assembly, newly inaugurated Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger defeated now-former Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the fall of 2025.

Now-former Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin could not run for reelection in the last cycle because Virginia does not allow governors to serve consecutive four-year terms.

