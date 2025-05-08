Share
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican for the first time on Thursday.
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican for the first time on Thursday. (Alberto Pizzoli - AFP / Getty Images)

Newly-Elected American Pope Has Taken Multiple Shots at the Trump Administration in Recent Months

 By Bryan Chai  May 8, 2025 at 11:24am
With bated breath, the world found out on Thursday that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost would become the first American pope in the Vatican’s history.

On a related note, that also meant that the world now knows the X handle of Prevost.

And that means that the world knows what Prevost has been posting and re-posting about — and those posts could make things very interesting when it comes to a relationship with Prevost’s home country.

The new pontiff’s X account was immediately dredged up following Prevost’s big promotion, and it’s clear that he has less-than-great sentiments with regards to President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and their respective administration.

Looking at Prevost’s X account, his most recent activity on the profile involved a re-post of this:

That mocking post was in reference to the well-disputed saga of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged gang member whom the authorities deported to El Salvador as part of the administration’s grander crackdown on illegal immigration.

Prevost also found himself re-posting about George Floyd, often in a sympathetic light, blaming racism instead of any of Floyd’s life choices:

But it’s not just re-posts. Prevost had little issue with directly calling out both Vance and Trump, particularly on the aforementioned issue of illegal immigration.

Prevost’s other posts and re-posts oftentimes clash with views held by the Trump administration, such as rules of COVID-19, lockdowns, social distancing, and gun control.

With that all being said, however, it’s also worth noting that, according to Charlie Kirk’s team at Turning Point USA, Prevost’s voting history suggests that “he’s a strong Republican, and he’s pro-life.”

The X timeline and the voting history don’t really align in that regard, which could set up a fascinating era ahead for the new pontiff and his relationship with America.

