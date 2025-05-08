Newly-Elected American Pope Has Taken Multiple Shots at the Trump Administration in Recent Months

With bated breath, the world found out on Thursday that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost would become the first American pope in the Vatican’s history.

On a related note, that also meant that the world now knows the X handle of Prevost.

And that means that the world knows what Prevost has been posting and re-posting about — and those posts could make things very interesting when it comes to a relationship with Prevost’s home country.

The new pontiff’s X account was immediately dredged up following Prevost’s big promotion, and it’s clear that he has less-than-great sentiments with regards to President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and their respective administration.

Looking at Prevost’s X account, his most recent activity on the profile involved a re-post of this:

As Trump & Bukele use Oval to 🤣 Feds’ illicit deportation of a US resident (https://t.co/t80iDMbBKf), once an undoc-ed Salvadorean himself, now-DC Aux +Evelio asks, “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?” https://t.co/jTradMfr0v — Rocco Palmo (@roccopalmo) April 14, 2025

That mocking post was in reference to the well-disputed saga of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged gang member whom the authorities deported to El Salvador as part of the administration’s grander crackdown on illegal immigration.

Prevost also found himself re-posting about George Floyd, often in a sympathetic light, blaming racism instead of any of Floyd’s life choices:

I join my voice and prayers to those of my brother bishops that we might work hard to end racism in our hearts and in society. May God give comfort to the family of #GeorgeFloyd in this time of anguish. https://t.co/94LEL2ajmH — Bishop Michael Olson (@BpOlsonFW) May 30, 2020

Are you glad an American was elected pope? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 20% (283 Votes) No: 80% (1132 Votes)

But it’s not just re-posts. Prevost had little issue with directly calling out both Vance and Trump, particularly on the aforementioned issue of illegal immigration.

JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025

Cardinal Dolan: Why Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is so problematic http://t.co/GVEbTbOVwu — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) July 31, 2015

Prevost’s other posts and re-posts oftentimes clash with views held by the Trump administration, such as rules of COVID-19, lockdowns, social distancing, and gun control.

With that all being said, however, it’s also worth noting that, according to Charlie Kirk’s team at Turning Point USA, Prevost’s voting history suggests that “he’s a strong Republican, and he’s pro-life.”

The X timeline and the voting history don’t really align in that regard, which could set up a fascinating era ahead for the new pontiff and his relationship with America.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.