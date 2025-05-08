Share
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday.
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday. (Andrew Medichini / AP)

Newly-Elected American Pope's Voting History Revealed

 By Randy DeSoto  May 8, 2025 at 1:36pm
The newly elected Pope Leo XIV hails from Illinois, where he is registered to vote and therefore has a record of the elections in which he cast a ballot.

Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk posted Thursday on social media platform X, shortly after Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elevated to pope, “He’s a registered Republican who has voted in Republican primaries when not living abroad.”

“Our data shows he’s a strong Republican, and he’s pro-life,” he added.

Based on the images Kirk posted, Pope Leo XIV voted in last fall’s general election, though not in 2016’s or 2020’s. He did vote in 2016’s Republican primary.

Kirk elaborated in a video posted to social media that the pope ran a pro-life group at Villanova University.

“Overall, it seems like he’s a pro-life warrior. There’s a lot yet to learn about this pope, but I hope that he will be a strong advocate for strong borders and for sovereignty,” he said.

Do you think the new pope will make a significant difference for American Catholics?

Kirk concluded, “Some people are saying he’s super liberal. We know he was a registered Republican. Time will tell.”

While a cardinal, Prevost made some posts on X in opposition to some of the immigration enforcement actions that the Trump administration has taken.

For example, he reposted a Catholic commentator’s April 14 post that criticized a White House meeting in which the subject of a Salvadoran deportee was raised, saying  “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

The post was referring to El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s Oval Office meeting with Trump last month, during which Bukele said he had no intention of returning Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to his home country in March.

When questioned by CNN’s Kaitlin Collins concerning the matter, Bukele responded, “I suppose you’re not suggesting that I smuggle a terrorist into the United States. Right? How can I return him to the United States? … I’m not going to do it.”

The Trump administration has argued that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 member, engaged in human trafficking, and battered his wife.

Prevost also posted a 2015 story written by then-New York Archbishop (now Cardinal) Timothy Dolan, critical of the way Trump spoke about illegal immigrants.

In February, Prevost called out Vice President J.D. Vance for saying a Christian’s first priority should be to protect his family over “the rest of the world.”

The then-cardinal wrote, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

So Pope Leo XIV clearly has some differences with the Trump administration on immigration.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




