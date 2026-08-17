Newly Released COVID Email Shows FDA Head Warning Fauci of Vax Side Effects, Then Eerie 4-Word Response from the Disgraced COVID Chief

Newly released information shows that a former top official with the Food and Drug Administration was warning Dr. Anthony Fauci of potential COVD vaccine side effects in May 2021.

Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky have been sharing excerpts from Fauci’s government email that were found on his government cell phone.

The senators released a message Sunday from Dr. Janet Woodcock expressing concerns to Fauci, who at the time was the acting Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

She wrote Fauci and Francis Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health, that she was receiving reports from individuals including “healthcare professionals” of health issues that took place after Americans were vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The symptoms do not fit together into a distinctive syndrome and most are not easily quantifiable or evaluated with standard laboratory testing,” she wrote.

“These problems are not the sort that a system like VAERS would be able to detect, or even a more sophisticated population-based active followup [sic] such as CDC has, or a medical record based system such as BEST [an FDA safety surveillance system],” she wrote.

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She said a study was needed, adding, “I doubt the industry would support, for obvious reasons. But my experience is, that if you let a problem fester, then it will come back to bite you later and you are not prepared.”

Fauci wrote Collins the next day, saying “We cannot ignore her.”

He suggested consulting Rachel Walensky, the director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The release from Johnson and Paul said it was not clear whether Walensky was ever asked about Woodcock’s concerns.

The release noted that Fauci’s comment “we cannot ignore her” was “an odd statement as it indicates they sure would like to ignore her and the reports of injection injuries.”

The release noted that as of the date of Woodcock’s email, there were already 440,025 worldwide adverse events and 8,650 deaths associated with the COVID injection reported to VAERS, with 3,350 (39%) of those deaths occurring within 2 days of injection.”

The release said that was 2.6 times more than a “worst-case scenario” estimate of 1,000 reports per day that had been projected.

The release noted that in March 2021, “Dr. Peter Marks, Director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), was warned by Dr. Ana Szarfman that the algorithm FDA was using to evaluate VAERS was masking/hiding safety signals.”

“The email we are releasing coincides with monthly data runs by Dr. Szarfman using a new algorithm showing dozens of safety signals including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction (which Dr. Fauci suffered in June 2021), cerebral artery occlusion, basal ganglia stroke, agonal rhythm, and Bell’s palsy,” the release said.

“Unfortunately, FDA officials ignored Dr. Szarfman and the safety signals, told her to cease and desist, and continued to use the algorithm they knew was masking safety signals,” the release said.

The release noted that Woodcock’s email discussed symptoms similar to those found by National Institutes of Health researcher Dr. Avindra Nath

“Was Acting Commissioner Woodcock aware of Dr. Nath’s diagnosing and treatment of COVID injection injuries at NIH and/or what senior FDA officials had been told and shown about safety signals when she wrote her May 27, 2021 email? If so, why did she hide that knowledge from the public? If not, why was she kept in the dark?” the senators’ release asked.

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