Newly Released FBI Report Confirms It: The 'Big Guy' Is Joe Biden

 By Jack Davis  July 20, 2023 at 5:42pm
Throughout the tangled, tawdry tale of Hunter Biden’s dalliances with foreign businesses, one figure has loomed in the background with the sort of nickname associated with bargain-bin mob stories: “the big guy.”

On October 15, 2020, as it chronicled the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer, the New York Post cited a 2017 message that talked about how equity in a venture would be divided. Breaking down the shares by percentage, the message included a phrase that has stuck: “10 held by H for the big guy?”

From that time forward, bolstered by snippets that have emerged, the phrase has become affixed to President Joe Biden.

And now, in an FBI document made public Wednesday, Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky makes it clear that the “big guy” and the president are one and the same.

The document is an FD-1023 form, which the FBI used to record information given to it by a confidential human source who is cited in the document as CHS.

The document, released by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, is an unverified record of what the FBI was told during a 2020 session with the source, who spoke to the FBI about multiple matters related to Hunter Biden’s connections with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

In one part of the document, Zlochevsky was quoted in a 2016 conversation as saying that “it costs 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden.”

The document said that during a 2019 conversation, “Zlochevsky responded he did not send any funds directly to the “Big Guy” (which CHS understood was a reference to Joe Biden).”

“CHS asked Zlochevsky how many companies/bank accounts Zlochevsky controls; Zlochevsky responded it would take them (investigators) 10 years to find the records (i.e. illicit payments to Joe Biden),” the document said.

The significance of that comment was not lost on House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky

“The FBI’s Biden Bribery Record tracks closely with the evidence uncovered by the Oversight Committee’s Biden family influence peddling investigation,” Comer said on Grassley’s website.

“In the FBI’s record, the Burisma executive claims that he didn’t pay the ‘big guy’ directly but that he used several bank accounts to conceal the money. That sounds an awful lot like how the Bidens conduct business: using multiple bank accounts to hide the source and total amount of the money,” he said.

The phrase has become irksome to the president, as evidenced by the snarl drawn when it came up in public while Biden was at an event last month.

“Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘big guy’, President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?” the reporter asked.

“Why do you ask such a dumb question?” Biden replied then.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
