Newly Released Journal Pages Show Covenant School Shooter Chose Target Because She Hated Whites and Christians

Years after the fact, more light has finally been shed on the tragic Covenant School shooting that rocked the country.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale (a woman who tried to identify as a man) killed six people at the Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2023.

And according to the New York Post, newly released journal entries from the FBI showed that targeting young children at a Christian school was a very deliberate choice.

The new information suggested that Hale was originally thinking of shooting up I.T. Creswell Middle School, a different school she had previously attended.

(She had also attended Covenant for a period of time.)

The 2021 journal entry, however, noted that Hale ultimately backed out from killing children in the predominantly black student body because she might “influence rasist [sic] white shooters.”

She noted “(black people I love)” in the entry, per the New York Post.

Other relevant remarks from Hale’s race-obsessed mind regarding I.T. Creswell included: “Black community in despair [and] suffering (I don’t want to cause that) = don’t want to harm them = dread,” and “Black friends [and] black community will hate me.”

But her thoughts on Covenant, which she originally described as her second target of choice?

They included racially charged diatribes like believing one of the “advantages” of shooting up Covenant was that the school was “predominately white.”

Her scribbled notes added “white people I hate!”

Notebook Released By FBI Belonging To Transgender Covenant School Shooter Audrey Hale Confirms It Was A TARGETED Attack on White Christians. The notebook contains a list of schools breaking down advantages and disadvantages of each. COVENANT:

– “Predominantly white school… pic.twitter.com/DOjT98zOmh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 30, 2025

Another reason Hale listed Covenant as an ideal target was because of its Christian roots.

Hale expounded on how much she “hates religion” in her journal, underlining each term for emphasis.

The social media response to these latest revelations were swift and damning.

Hale was ultimately shot dead by police 15 minutes after opening fire on Covenant. She was 28.

She killed three young students and three teachers in that 15 minutes, however.

