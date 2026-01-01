Share
News
Robin Wolfenden prays at a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 28, 2023.
Robin Wolfenden prays at a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 28, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Newly Released Journal Pages Show Covenant School Shooter Chose Target Because She Hated Whites and Christians

 By Bryan Chai  January 1, 2026 at 3:30am
Share

Years after the fact, more light has finally been shed on the tragic Covenant School shooting that rocked the country.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale (a woman who tried to identify as a man) killed six people at the Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2023.

And according to the New York Post, newly released journal entries from the FBI showed that targeting young children at a Christian school was a very deliberate choice.

The new information suggested that Hale was originally thinking of shooting up I.T. Creswell Middle School, a different school she had previously attended.

(She had also attended Covenant for a period of time.)

The 2021 journal entry, however, noted that Hale ultimately backed out from killing children in the predominantly black student body because she might “influence rasist [sic] white shooters.”

She noted “(black people I love)” in the entry, per the New York Post.

Other relevant remarks from Hale’s race-obsessed mind regarding I.T. Creswell included: “Black community in despair [and] suffering (I don’t want to cause that) = don’t want to harm them = dread,” and “Black friends [and] black community will hate me.”

But her thoughts on Covenant, which she originally described as her second target of choice?

They included racially charged diatribes like believing one of the “advantages” of shooting up Covenant was that the school was “predominately white.”

Her scribbled notes added “white people I hate!”

Related:
Brown University Officials Warned About 'Suspicious' Shooting Suspect By Janitor, Did Nothing: Report

Another reason Hale listed Covenant as an ideal target was because of its Christian roots.

Hale expounded on how much she “hates religion” in her journal, underlining each term for emphasis.

The social media response to these latest revelations were swift and damning.

Hale was ultimately shot dead by police 15 minutes after opening fire on Covenant. She was 28.

She killed three young students and three teachers in that 15 minutes, however.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Mamdani's Opening Salvo as Mayor Slams American 'Individualism,' Praises 'Collectivism'
Will Smith Sued Over Shocking 'Grooming' Allegations
'We Are Locked and Loaded': Trump Sends Powerful Message to Iran Over Violent Protest Response
More Minnesota Madness: SBA Now Stepping In to Block Borrowers Over Suspected Fraud
Historic Amsterdam Church Burns as 'Unprecedented' New Year's Eve Violence Grips the City
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation