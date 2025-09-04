Newly Released 'Missing Minute' from Epstein Jail Video Appears to Nuke Previous Claim About Cell Guards

Newly-released video footage from the Manhattan jailhouse where convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 has added more fuel to the conspiracy theory that the sex trafficker didn’t kill himself.

According to the official government narrative, Epstein committed suicide on Aug. 10, 2019 while in federal custody.

His suspicious death — which occurred while he was under heavy security to prevent suicide — has spawned conspiracy theories that he was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile clients, which included powerful politicians and businessmen.

The “missing minute,” which was released on Tuesday amid the House Oversight Committee’s data dump, contradicts U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s claims that the last minute of footage is deleted daily at midnight by the Bureau of Prisons to reset the cameras.

When the DOJ initially released the video in July, footage from 11:58:59 p.m. on Aug. 9 to midnight on Aug. 10 was inexplicably missing.

The “missing minute” lent credence to widespread theories that someone entered Epstein’s cell just before midnight and killed him as part of a cover-up.

In the grainy “missing minute” footage released Tuesday, a prison guard is seen getting up from his desk at 23:59:41 and walking in the direction of Epstein’s cell.

‘Missing minute’ from Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell on night of his death is shown in newly released video https://t.co/yxDuXaF2sn pic.twitter.com/QJtidTFoBG — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2025

Can Pam Bondi be trusted to do what’s best for America, MAGA, and Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 68% (27 Votes) No: 32% (13 Votes)

Missing minute in Jeffrey Epstein jail security video revealed in document dump https://t.co/gD2Pq4ypGN — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2025



The surveillance video contradicts the government narratives surrounding Jeffrey Epstein‘s curious death.

“The emergence of the footage appears to contradict the official story that came out following Epstein’s death six years ago, where authorities said that the guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were sleeping at the time,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“According to prison officials who spoke with the New York Times in 2019, the guards had ‘failed to check on him for about three hours,’ and then falsely recorded a log to claim they had checked on him every 30 minutes as required,” the outlet reported.

Bondi previously dismissed the “missing minute” conspiracy theories by claiming it was due to a glitch in the jail’s surveillance system.

A few months ago, Bondi also insisted the Epstein client list “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

In August, she claimed there was no Epstein client list.

🚨PAM BONDI: “The Epstein client list is on my desk right now to review.” pic.twitter.com/HHEwUvfhzb — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 21, 2025

As a reminder, before joining the DOJ, Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI boss Dan Bongino all claimed that Epstein had blackmailed powerful individuals who visited his “Pedophile Island” and that he was murdered to keep him silent.

After joining the Trump administration, the trio backpedaled and have since spouted the official government narrative that Epstein killed himself and had no powerful sex-soliciting clients.

🚨BREAKING: According to Axios, the DOJ and FBI have wrapped up their investigation: Epstein died by suicide, and apparently, there was never a client list. WOW!!!! They think we’re brain-dead cattle. pic.twitter.com/3xVOBefAcH — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has also come under fire for failing to deliver on his repeated campaign promises to release all the Epstein files.

Republican Sen. Thomas Massie of Kentucky — one of the few politicians who’s not owned by lobbyists — continues to call for the release of all the Epstein files.

White House says helping me secure a vote to release all the Epstein files is a “Hostile Act.” They’re threatening anyone who helps bring true transparency and justice for the survivors. This is a tacit admission the Oversight Committee data release is woefully incomplete. pic.twitter.com/EOPLBDjXdA — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 3, 2025

For years I’ve been demanding release of the Epstein files, and I was hopeful this administration would do it. When it recently became apparent that no one was seriously working on it, I moved to force a vote on legislation to release the files. Is your congressman on board? pic.twitter.com/DZc1YgkeMR — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 28, 2025

As a reminder, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008, and was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking involving minors.

He allegedly used a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a hub for sex trafficking and abuse of underage girls by powerful business and political figures.

It is widely believed that Epstein blackmailed these individuals with sordid videos or other evidence of their alleged sexual abuse of children.

Anyone who opposes the release of Epstein‘s alleged client list and other details of his sex-trafficking operation should ask themselves why they’re potentially defending child rapists.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.