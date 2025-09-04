Share
Commentary

Newly Released 'Missing Minute' from Epstein Jail Video Appears to Nuke Previous Claim About Cell Guards

 By Samantha Chang  September 4, 2025 at 6:11am
Share

Newly-released video footage from the Manhattan jailhouse where convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 has added more fuel to the conspiracy theory that the sex trafficker didn’t kill himself.

According to the official government narrative, Epstein committed suicide on Aug. 10, 2019 while in federal custody.

His suspicious death — which occurred while he was under heavy security to prevent suicide — has spawned conspiracy theories that he was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile clients, which included powerful politicians and businessmen.

The “missing minute,” which was released on Tuesday amid the House Oversight Committee’s data dump, contradicts U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s claims that the last minute of footage is deleted daily at midnight by the Bureau of Prisons to reset the cameras.

When the DOJ initially released the video in July, footage from 11:58:59 p.m. on Aug. 9 to midnight on Aug. 10 was inexplicably missing.

The “missing minute” lent credence to widespread theories that someone entered Epstein’s cell just before midnight and killed him as part of a cover-up.

In the grainy “missing minute” footage released Tuesday, a prison guard is seen getting up from his desk at 23:59:41 and walking in the direction of Epstein’s cell.

Can Pam Bondi be trusted to do what’s best for America, MAGA, and Trump?


The surveillance video contradicts the government narratives surrounding Jeffrey Epstein‘s curious death.

“The emergence of the footage appears to contradict the official story that came out following Epstein’s death six years ago, where authorities said that the guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were sleeping at the time,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“According to prison officials who spoke with the New York Times in 2019, the guards had ‘failed to check on him for about three hours,’ and then falsely recorded a log to claim they had checked on him every 30 minutes as required,” the outlet reported.

Bondi previously dismissed the “missing minute” conspiracy theories by claiming it was due to a glitch in the jail’s surveillance system.

Related:
Melania About to Drag Hunter Biden to Court for Eye-Watering 10-Digit Damage Claim Over Epstein Lie

A few months ago, Bondi also insisted the Epstein client list “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

In August, she claimed there was no Epstein client list.

As a reminder, before joining the DOJ, Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI boss Dan Bongino all claimed that Epstein had blackmailed powerful individuals who visited his “Pedophile Island” and that he was murdered to keep him silent.

After joining the Trump administration, the trio backpedaled and have since spouted the official government narrative that Epstein killed himself and had no powerful sex-soliciting clients.

President Donald Trump has also come under fire for failing to deliver on his repeated campaign promises to release all the Epstein files.

Republican Sen. Thomas Massie of Kentucky — one of the few politicians who’s not owned by lobbyists — continues to call for the release of all the Epstein files.

As a reminder, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008, and was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking involving minors.

He allegedly used a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a hub for sex trafficking and abuse of underage girls by powerful business and political figures.

It is widely believed that Epstein blackmailed these individuals with sordid videos or other evidence of their alleged sexual abuse of children.

Anyone who opposes the release of Epstein‘s alleged client list and other details of his sex-trafficking operation should ask themselves why they’re potentially defending child rapists.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Newly Released 'Missing Minute' from Epstein Jail Video Appears to Nuke Previous Claim About Cell Guards
Watch: Normally Clean Cut Scott Jennings Calls Out 'Complete Piece of ****' Tim Walz on Live TV
Jerry Nadler Ending Congressional Career, Fearing What Happened to Biden Will Happen to Him
Watch: Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Roasts Failed Re-Brand, Mocks CEO Who Came from Taco Bell
Spectacular Pictures: Scottish Girl Arrested for Wielding Axe, Knife to Protect Sister from Immigrant Officially Becomes Legend
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation