Newly Released Official Documents Prove US Grants Funded Coronavirus Research at Wuhan Lab

More than 900 pages of new information were released late Monday regarding U.S.-funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that has raised further questions about the origins of COVID-19.

The Intercept reported that it obtained, through a Freedom of Information Act request, documents “detailing the work of EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S.-based health organization that used federal money to fund bat coronavirus research at the Chinese laboratory.”

“This is a roadmap to the high-risk research that could have led to the current pandemic,” said Gary Ruskin, executive director of U.S. Right To Know, according to the outlet.

“One of the grants, titled ‘Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,’ outlines an ambitious effort led by EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak to screen thousands of bat samples for novel coronaviruses,” the Intercept reported. “The research also involved screening people who work with live animals.”

One fact uncovered in the new information was that “key experimental work with humanized mice was conducted at a biosafety level 3 lab at Wuhan University Center for Animal Experiment — and not at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as was previously assumed,” according to the report.

“The documents raise additional questions about the theory that the pandemic may have begun in a lab accident,” the Intercept reported.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Paul Rand — who has sparred with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the U.S. funding of the Wuhan lab — spoke out on Twitter following the release of the new information.

“Surprise surprise – Fauci lied again. And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan,” Paul said Tuesday.

The thread Paul referred to included a tweet from Rutgers molecular biologist Richard H. Ebright regarding revelations in the newly released documents.

“The materials show that the 2014 and 2019 NIH grants to EcoHealth with subcontracts to WIV funded gain-of-function research as defined in federal policies in effect in 2014-2017 and potential pandemic pathogen enhancement as defined in federal policies in effect in 2017-present,” Ebright said.

Paul said in July that he would seek a criminal referral against Fauci following a brutal jousting session between the two during a Senate hearing.

The senator made his comment during an appearance on the Fox News show “Hannity.”

“You kicked off your questioning of Dr. Fauci emphasizing federal law makes lying to Congress a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Is it your belief based on the evidence, senator, that he lied before Congress and broke the law?” host Sean Hannity asked.

“Yes, and I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that will line up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain of function,” Paul said.

Gain-of-function research takes place when researchers studying a pathogen, such as a virus, work to make it more lethal.

Fauci claimed the research he supported at the Wuhan Institute of Virology did not involve gain of function, while Paul insisted it fit the federal definition of such research to a T.

A criminal referral takes place when a member of the House or Senate requests the Justice Department to investigate an alleged violation of criminal law.

During his appearance on “Hannity,” Paul said Fauci denied that gain-of-function research took place “because he has a self-interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to Wuhan lab.”

