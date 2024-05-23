Newly Released Text Messages Don't Look Good for Hunter or Joe Biden: 'A Great Exhibit of Their Nonsense and Lies'

More damning evidence regarding President Joe Biden’s possible role in his son’s business dealings has come out, according to a report.

Now, the president most likely will never admit the truth of the matter, but reported text messages between Hunter Biden and a Chinese businessman certainly won’t help the situation.

The messages were obtained by Fox News, which reported on them Wednesday.

They appear to show that Hunter Biden proposed that he, his father and his uncle, Jim Biden, meet with Yadong Liu, CEO of CEFC Global Strategic Holdings, a Chinese energy company.

The messages were exchanged on the evening of Dec. 12, 2017, with the younger Biden broaching the topic with Yadong, according to Fox News.

“My father will be in New York also and he wants me to attend the Sandy Hook memorial service with him and I would like him to meet you along with my uncle and then you and I can talk let me know if that works,” Hunter Biden said.

He apologized for the “late notice.”

Yadong responded, “No problem … let me know when and where to meet.”

Based on later messages, less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden reached out to Yadong again, saying he was “anxiously waiting” for the Chinese executive to report back on an unspecified meeting in China.

“I am still in China,” Yadong said in reply. “Apologies for not getting back to you sooner.”

He added, “I didn’t get to see the chairman on this trip but president chen asked me to convey to you that while we attach great importance to working with you, under the current circumstances it is almost impossible to move forward on any of the projects with you.

“There are a few key dates in the next weeks and we are focused on those legal challenges and cannot afford to do anything that have any potential of being misunderstood or misconstrued.”

Now, if these messages are genuine, they constitute yet more evidence that Biden lied when he said he had nothing to do with his son’s business dealings.

House Republicans revealed similar text messages from the same year, wherein Hunter threatened another executive at CEFC China Energy that “I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported that he was at his father’s house the day he sent that message.

While it has not been determined whether the proposed meeting ever took place, these messages still look pretty bad for Biden and his son.

They give the impression that Biden — fresh from serving as vice president under Barack Obama — was throwing his weight around to flush himself and Hunter with gobs of unmerited cash.

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski has maintained that the president was the “Big Guy” oft-cited in messages and emails about Hunter’s business dealings.

An unnamed former Hunter business associate addressed the latest messages in a message to Fox News.

“This is a great exhibit of their nonsense and lies. Yet another example of them just blatantly lying to the American public,” the person said.

Of course, the American people should expect nothing less from a serial plagiarist a serial plagiarist and liar like Joe Biden.

