Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, attends an endorsement event from the union DC 37 on July 15, 2025, in New York City.
Newly Resurfaced Mamdani Clip Completely Blows Up Democrats' Latest Talking Point

 By Nick Givas  July 19, 2025 at 4:00am
The radical views of New York City’s far-left mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani continue to resurface, with the latest being his desire to abolish property rights in favor of universal housing, conflicting with the current Democratic narrative that he’s not a communist.

Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California met with Mamdani this week and tried to frame the self-described democratic socialist as a moderate.

“The overall impression on me was, this guy is not a communist. He’s not a socialist. He’s an advocate for small-c capitalism,” Takano claimed.

“He really is fighting for the little business guy that’s trying to eek out a living in New York,” he continued. “Half of all New Yorkers get their jobs from small business.”

In the unearthed video, which was clipped and reposted on the social media site X, Mamdani unapologetically lobbied for universal housing at all costs.

He said that even if the government had to abolish private property, it would be better than anything the current system has to offer.

“My platform is that every single person should have housing,” Mamdani explained. “The system has hundreds of thousands of people unhoused, right? For what? And if there was any system that could guarantee each person housing — whether you call it the abolition of private property, or you call it just a statewide housing guarantee — it is preferable to what is going on right now.”

Will Mamdani be elected mayor of New York City?

He added, “I think that people try and play like gotcha games about these kinds of things. And it’s like, look, I care more about whether somebody has a home.”

The fact that Democrats are trying to normalize Mamdani’s radical positions is laughable. It also comes across as tone deaf given how they underperformed in 2024.

His positions have been clear from the beginning. Where shall we begin?

He supported defunding the police in the name of “queer liberation,” wants to ban guns, is seeking to create state-owned grocery stores, supports Islam, and promised to side with illegal aliens over the federal government by “Trump-proofing NYC.”

“He’ll ensure our immigrant New Yorkers are protected by strengthening our sanctuary city apparatus: getting ICE out of all City facilities and ending any cooperation, increasing legal support, and protecting all personal data,” his campaign platform reads. “He’ll make NYC an LGBTQIA+ sanctuary city and protect reproductive rights.”

In addition to expanding sanctuary policies in a city already crippled by crime, he promised to shift taxes to the “whiter” neighborhoods.

“Shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods,” his homeowner policy memo stated.

“The property tax system is unbalanced because assessment levels are artificially capped, so homeowners in expensive neighborhoods pay less than their fair share,” the memo continued. “The Mayor can fix this by pushing class assessment percentages down for everyone and adjusting rates up.”

President Donald Trump has addressed Mamdani’s controversial views on several occasions already, including warning him about not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, telling him he might get arrested, calling him a “communist lunatic,” and reminding him that the White House is watching “very carefully.”

Democrats want you to think he’s a friend of the middle class. But his record says otherwise. Buyer beware.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




