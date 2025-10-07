Newly Revealed Records Show Biden Quashed CIA Report on His Links to 'Corrupt' Ukrainian Businesses

The CIA has just released a document indicating that former Vice President Joe Biden intervened to keep a CIA report that touched on his family’s connections with “corrupt” Ukrainian businesses from being disseminated.

The document was released by CIA Director John Ratcliffe in a post on X.

The report said that officials “within the administration of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko expressed bewilderment and disappointment” at Biden’s December 2015 visit to Ukraine.

“After the visit, these officials assessed that the U.S. Vice President had come to Kiev almost exclusively to give a generic public speech, and had not had any intention of discussing substantive matters with Poroshenko or other officials within the Ukrainian government,” the report read.

“Following the visit of the U.S. Vice President, [redacted] officials within the Poroshenko administration privately mused at the U.S. media scrutiny of the alleged ties of the U.S. Vice President’s family to corrupt business practices in Ukraine,” the previously unpublished document continued.

“These officials viewed the alleged ties of the U.S. Vice President’s family to corruption in Ukraine as evidence of a double-standard within the United States Government towards matters of corruption and political power.”

At the bottom of the heavily redacted report is a 2016 message saying, “I just spoke with VP/NSA and he would strongly prefer the report not/not be disseminated. Thanks for understanding.”

A senior CIA official confirmed that Biden “expressed a preference to not share the report,” according to Fox News.

The message concerning Biden was signed by “PDB Briefer,” referring to the presidential daily brief.

The senior CIA official said, it was “extremely rare and unusual” and “inappropriate to go outside of the intelligence community and inquire with the White House on the dissemination of a particular report for what appears to be political reasons.”

“Intelligence officials agreed that, at the time of collection, it would have met the threshold [for dissemination], but based on the Office of the Vice President’s preference, the information was never shared outside of the CIA,” the official explained.

Ratcliffe released the document, the official said, to show how intelligence has been politicized.

“Director Ratcliffe believes this is an example of politicization of intelligence that we need to work to eliminate and for what we have zero tolerance,” the senior CIA official said.

“We believe transparency is important. We will release information and avoid any future weaponization of the intelligence community.”

In December 2015, Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company that had Hunter Biden on its board and was paying Hunter Biden thousands of dollars per month.

In March 2016, Biden shut down the Ukrainian investigation by threatening to block $1 billion in American aid unless the prosecutor was fired.

