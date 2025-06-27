Newly Signed $92 Million NFL Star Arrested After Police Incident: Report

The $92 million man of the San Francsico 49ers had a brush with the law in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to NFL.com.

Lenoir, 25, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Information Center said.

“When you sign a contract like that and when you are a potential captain, the expectations for you rise — like, gigantically rise. You are held to a higher standard than anybody on your team.” –@MarcGrandi on Deommodore Lenoir’s arrest in LA 🎧https://t.co/M3JZX7owJc pic.twitter.com/6b89m4D3PT — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 27, 2025

The cornerback signed to a $92 million contract extension last year was cut loose by authorities Friday on his own recognizance.

Lenoir is currently scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 25.

“We are aware of the matter involving Deommodore Lenoir and are in the process of gathering further information,” the 49ers said in a statement.

Lenoir was arrested along with Marcus Cunningham, 25.

Do you watch the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 30% (225 Votes) No: 70% (532 Votes)

In its recounting of the events leading to the charge, TMZ said Lenoir and Cunningham were approached by LAPD officers because some double-parked vehicles were interfering with traffic.

TNZ’s report said police “suspected criminal activity … and noticed a gun in Cunningham’s car.”

As TMZ told the story, Cunningham tossed the keys over to Lenoir.

#49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir was reportedly arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department and was booked for resisting a peace officer, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/hyVrQ5YokK — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) June 27, 2025

Police then asked Lenoir to hand them over, which led to a refusal, which led to a charge of resisting a peace officer, TMZ said.

Cunningham was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm inside the vehicle.

Lenoir was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

NEWS: San Francisco #49ers star cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was ARRESTED in Los Angeles on Thursday. Lenoir was arrested and booked for resisting a peace officer a few hours later, TMZ reports. The story is developing. pic.twitter.com/SpkjcXc8ki — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 27, 2025

NFL.com noted that Lenoir is a Los Angeles native.

Lenoir started 15 games in the 2024 season and made 85 tackles.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.