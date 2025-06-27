Share
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) and cornerback Renardo Green (0) perform a drill during practice at NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) and cornerback Renardo Green (0) perform a drill during practice at NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Newly Signed $92 Million NFL Star Arrested After Police Incident: Report

 By Jack Davis  June 27, 2025 at 4:29pm
The $92 million man of the San Francsico 49ers had a brush with the law in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to NFL.com.

Lenoir, 25, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Information Center said.

The cornerback signed to a $92 million contract extension last year was cut loose by authorities Friday on his own recognizance.

Lenoir is currently scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 25.

“We are aware of the matter involving Deommodore Lenoir and are in the process of gathering further information,” the 49ers said in a statement.

Lenoir was arrested along with Marcus Cunningham, 25.

In its recounting of the events leading to the charge, TMZ said Lenoir and Cunningham were approached by LAPD officers because some double-parked vehicles were interfering with traffic.

TNZ’s report said police “suspected criminal activity … and noticed a gun in Cunningham’s car.”

As TMZ told the story, Cunningham tossed the keys over to Lenoir.

Police then asked Lenoir to hand them over, which led to a refusal, which led to a charge of resisting a peace officer, TMZ said.

Cunningham was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm inside the vehicle.

Lenoir was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL.com noted that Lenoir is a Los Angeles native.

Lenoir started 15 games in the 2024 season and made 85 tackles.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




