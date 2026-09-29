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Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is sworn in to testify during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The committee is holding the hearing to examine Smith's probe into Donald Trump.
Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is sworn in to testify during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The committee is holding the hearing to examine Smith's probe into Donald Trump. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Newly Uncovered Docs Blow Up Jack Smith's Story About How His Investigation Into Trump Began

 By Randy DeSoto  September 29, 2026 at 12:47pm
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Newly released documents show that former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against President Donald Trump over alleged mishandling of classified documents did not originate from a criminal referral by the National Archives, as he claimed in court documents.

The Daily Caller reported, “The documents reveal the National Archives’ internal watchdog did not consider its February 2022 message to the Justice Department (DOJ) about Trump’s possession of classified documents a criminal referral.”

“The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Office of Inspector General (OIG) case report from February 2022, obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, notes that its message to the Justice Department was a referral, but not a criminal referral.”

Smith claimed in a May 2024 court filing that the investigation was “[p]rompted by NARA’s discovery of classified documents in the 15 boxes in January 2022 and a criminal referral from NARA in February 2022.”

However, “The OIG determined that this matter and the other relevant matters be classified as -R (referral to DOJ for their assessment and guidance, not the same as a criminal referral for prosecution which is only done for criminal investigations),” the Daily Caller said.

In fact, messages show the FBI treated the referral as a “spillage” issue with “little likelihood of being pursued as a criminal matter,” the news outlet added.

Should Jack Smith be prosecuted?

“Here is the official PIN response to us after we had that meeting with them last week which we briefed you on. FBI and AUSA Jay Bratt (DOJ-NSD) are handling matter 1 and according to the FBI (who I spoke to last late last week) matter 1 is being handled as a ‘spillage’ which sounded like there is little likelihood of being pursued as a criminal matter,” a NARA official wrote to the DOJ in February 2022 about Trump’s possession of classified documents.

The Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese posted images of the email exchange on social media Tuesday.

In November 2024, after Trump was re-elected president, Smith formally dropped charges against him in both the classified documents case, brought in Florida, and the 2020 election interference case, filed in Washington, D.C.

Trump responded at the time, posting on social media, “These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought.”

Related:
Trump Sets the Record Straight After 'Hoax' Report on What He Offered Iran

“Over $100 Million Dollars of Taxpayer Dollars has been wasted in the Democrat Party’s fight against their Political Opponent, ME. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before,” he added.

Smith wrote in his motion to dismiss the election interference case, “The Government’s position on the merits of the defendant’s prosecution has not changed. But the circumstances have: as a result of the election held on November 5, 2024, the defendant will be certified as President-elect on January 6, 2025, and inaugurated on January 20, 2025.”

Smith’s office explained that in light of the long-held position of the Justice Department that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, the charges must be dropped.

Classified documents released in December 2025, after Trump took office, showed that FBI officials did not believe they had probable cause to conduct the 2022 raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in the alleged mishandling of classified documents investigation, but the Biden Justice Department pushed for it anyway.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley described the raid as a “miscarriage of justice.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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