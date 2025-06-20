Newly Uncovered Docs Show Unusually 'Cozy' Relationship Between Hunter Biden's Attorneys and Biden DOJ Prosecutors

Newly unveiled documents from The Oversight Project, an arm of The Heritage Foundation, appear to show potentially unethical coordination between attorneys for Hunter Biden and Biden Justice Department lawyers during the special counsel investigation into the then-president’s son.

The internal documents appear to reveal “Hunter Biden’s cozy DOJ connection,” as government lawyers communicated with Biden’s team about how they’d frame the criminal probe when speaking with members of the news media, according to the report.

“Prosecutors coordinated with Hunter’s lawyers on media inquiries about slow-walking of investigation,” the Oversight Project posted on social media Friday. “DOJ circulated a ‘proposed statement’ drafted by Hunter’s lawyers – the statement was designed to be hidden from FOIA.” (The acronym FOIA refers to the Freedom of Information Act, often used by journalists to request records from federal agencies.)

Screen shots of an email chain shows members of the team investigating Hunter in discussion with Justice Department attorneys — including some from the tax division — about conversations with Hunter’s counsel “regarding an inquiry from a Washington Post reporter.”

The Oversight Project also showed a paragraph that instructed lawyers in the loop to make sure the “email be maintained in confidence by the Department of Justice,” and that it be specially be “marked ‘FOIA Confidential Treatment Requested,” to shield it from reporters’ requests for background documents.

This is not surprising, considering the timeline of events surrounding Hunter’s sham prosecution.

In one of several follow-up posts commenting on the findings, the Oversight Project commented, “Overall, these docs show the relationship between Hunter and David [Weiss’] prosecution team was more cooperative than adversarial.”

In an effort to perhaps appear fair during the persecution of President Donald Trump, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to look into charges against Hunter Biden, which included lying about his drug use on a legal form to purchase a gun, along with tax evasion. That’s not even counting his “laptop from hell.”

Prior to November’s election, Hunter was referred for criminal prosecution. Then, after being offered a “sweetheart deal” amounting to a slap on the wrist, Hunter was forced to change his plea after a judge grew wise to the game that the government was playing and called it off.

To almost no one’s surprise, and despite various declarations that “nobody is above the law,” Biden signed a suspiciously specific pardon for his son with his last political breath.

That pardon, and several others, are now under investigation by the Trump Justice Department for potentially being issued with an autopen, which could result in them being declared null and void.

Reports are beginning to surface claiming that Hunter may have pardoned himself.

Aside from the forfeiture of his law license, he hasn’t exactly suffered serious consequences for his nefarious behavior.

In addition, evidence released by the State Department regarding his dealings with Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings shows how he potentially sold access to sensitive government material and traded White House access in exchange for millions of dollars.

Given this tangled web of lies, corruption, and deceit, it should not shock anyone that attorneys with Biden’s Justice Department, who swore to uphold the law, appear to have been running interference for Hunter in any way they could.

These individuals did, however, take an oath to the people of the United States.

And if there was coordination that violated federal law, the new Department of Justice should prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

The far left likes to organize “No Kings” day, and calls Trump a dictator. Yet the behavior of the Bidens sure looks like the act of an untouchable — and unaccountable — royal family to me.

