Newly Uncovered Video Shows Kamala Harris Repeatedly Yelling 'Down with Deportation!'

Just when you think you have seen Vice President Kamala Harris at her most dishonest and repellent, something new emerges.

A 2018 video obtained exclusively by the U.K.’s Daily Mail showed Harris, then a U.S. senator from California, chanting, “Down with deportation!” at a civil rights rally in Los Angeles.

The video also showed notorious race-baiting hate-crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett standing near Harris.

Monday morning on the social media platform X, Charlie Spiering of the Daily Mail posted the video.

With characteristic mindlessness, the rally’s leftist protesters repeatedly chanted, “Down, down with deportation! Up, up with education!”

Harris joined in the nauseating chant, pointing her fingers downward and upward in alternating fashion.

Then, at the video’s 1:06 mark, a change in the camera angle revealed Smollett’s equally nauseating presence at the rally.

Smollett’s appearance in the video should remind readers of the vice president’s own race-baiting radicalism.

An actor best known for his role on the TV drama “Empire,” Smollett staged a hate crime in Chicago in January 2019, blamed it on former President Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters, then duped mindless leftists like Harris into repeating and amplifying the hoax.

Harris, in fact, initially called the incident an “attempted modern day lynching.”

In the clip below, we see her doing what she does best: ignoring reporters’ questions once the hoax became clear.

Here she is stumbling over her words, as usual, in a lame effort to answer a question about the hoax:

In short, Harris’s association with Smollett alone should disqualify her from holding public office.

The major story here, however, involves the then-senator’s anti-deportation chant.

All told, Harris repeated the chant 11 times. That is worth noting for anyone who doubted her views on illegal immigration.

In other words, the vice president wants illegal immigrants to cross the border without repercussions.

Since the July coup that forced President Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race and elevated Harris to the top of the Democratic ticket, the dishonest vice president has posed as a candidate tough on border security.

Not even the establishment media, however, has allowed her to get away with that position unchallenged.

Last month, for instance, in an interview largely marked by softball-type questions, CNN’s Dana Bash asked Harris why the Biden administration waited more than three years before attempting to take any action to secure the border. Harris had no good answer.

Elsewhere on CNN, host Erin Burnett reacted with astonishment earlier this month when told that in 2019 Harris expressed support for “taxpayer-funded gender care and transition surgeries for detained migrants.”

Voters have compassion. But they cannot extend it to lawbreakers who enter the country illegally. Nor can they abide paying for those lawbreakers’ sex changes.

Thus, Monday’s “down down with deportation” video should run as a Trump campaign ad from now through November.

