Newlywed Couple Charged in Death of Groomsman on Their Wedding Day

 By Jack Davis  September 7, 2024 at 8:19am
A Michigan man has been charged with killing a groomsman in an incident that happened on the suspect’s wedding day.

James Shirah, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder and is held without bond, according to WEYI-TV.

Flint police posted on Facebook that on Friday, August 30, they responded to a report of a man hit by a vehicle. Terry Lewis Taylor Jr., 29, was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The post said Taylor had been a groomsman at a wedding, but was involved in an argument after the wedding.

Taylor was struck by a large SUV police said was “travelling at a high rate of speed.”

The groom was not the only person charged. The bride, 21-year-old Savahna Collier was charged as an accessory after the fact to a felony with bail set at $4,000.

“I guess the wedding day was happy up until that point,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said, according to WJRT-TV.

Leyton said he believed that consumption of alcohol was related to the events that followed.

“It’s a terrible series of events. You can’t take the law into your own hands. That’s apparently what happened here,” he said.

Leyton said the bride and groom were out of contact immediately after the incident.

“They disappeared, they eventually do turn themselves in, they don’t produce the car, they don’t produce the cell phones,” he said.

“We feel that they had certainly discussed what they were going to tell the police,”  Leyton said.

Leyton said the bride and groom turned themselves in to police the day after the incident , making it “more difficult to unravel what happened,” according to CBS.

Leyton said the wedding took place at a pizzeria, but the argument happened later at a house where a celebration of the wedding was underway.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Leyton said,

“I’ve seen people running over other people but not so soon after a wedding,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation