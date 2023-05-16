Share
News

News Anchor Fired from ABC for What He Was Allegedly Caught on Hot Mic Saying

 By Johnathan Jones  May 16, 2023 at 12:21pm
Share

An anchor with New York City’s ABC affiliate was abruptly fired earlier this month after a hot mic allegedly caught him using a four-letter while he referred to a female colleague.

The word did not make it on the air, but it did reportedly lead to the anchor’s termination.

Page Six reported WABC-TV host Ken Rosato made a disparaging comment about fellow anchor Shirleen Allicot during a broadcast.

The outlet reported that the longtime host of the city’s “Eyewitness News This Morning” was “immediately” terminated after he “called her a c**t” on a hot mic.

Insiders at the network told Page Six that upon using the four-letter word, Rosato was “immediately let go” by management.

Trending:
Disturbing Detail About Jordan Neely's Criminal History You Won't Find in Most Media Coverage

WABC-TV has not confirmed Rosato’s termination.

Additionally, the host has not commented publicly on the matter and denied requests for comment.

It was initially claimed he had used a racial slur while referring to Allicot but a representative for Rosato told Page Six that was untrue.

“Being fired for any racial slur is 100 percent inaccurate and untrue,” the person said. “Ken Rosato had a benchmark of 20 years at WABC of supporting all equality.”

Do you watch local news?

Station staffers were reportedly informed that Rosato would not return to the network but were not told what word he had used.

Rosato’s final tweet was posted on May 2:

On Twitter that same day, the veteran tagged Allicot:

Related:
CNN Suffers Massive Loss - Look What Network Is Not Beating It in Prime-Time Ratings

Rosato was also active on Instagram until three weeks ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ken Rosato (@kenrosatoabc7)


He posed with Allicot in a short Instagram video he posted six weeks ago:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ken Rosato (@kenrosatoabc7)


On his LinkedIn page, Rosato says he began at WABC-TV in the year 2003 after he spent a year with New York City’s FOX affiliate WNYW-TV.

Rosato was also the news director of WLNY-TV in New York beginning in 1996.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




MTG Savagely Announces Impeachment Charges Against Biden Official While He's Testifying
News Anchor Fired from ABC for What He Was Allegedly Caught on Hot Mic Saying
Woke Country Artist Takes Jab at Tucker Carlson, But She's Not the One Getting the Last Laugh
Geraldo Rivera Shocks People with 'Unusually Lucid' Take on NYC Subway Incident: 'Kudos to You'
Green Bay Packers Player Calls Out Biden for What He's Been Pictured With in Hand: 'Bit Too Far'
See more...

Conversation