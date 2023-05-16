News Anchor Fired from ABC for What He Was Allegedly Caught on Hot Mic Saying

An anchor with New York City’s ABC affiliate was abruptly fired earlier this month after a hot mic allegedly caught him using a four-letter while he referred to a female colleague.

The word did not make it on the air, but it did reportedly lead to the anchor’s termination.

Page Six reported WABC-TV host Ken Rosato made a disparaging comment about fellow anchor Shirleen Allicot during a broadcast.

The outlet reported that the longtime host of the city’s “Eyewitness News This Morning” was “immediately” terminated after he “called her a c**t” on a hot mic.

Insiders at the network told Page Six that upon using the four-letter word, Rosato was “immediately let go” by management.

WABC-TV has not confirmed Rosato’s termination.

Additionally, the host has not commented publicly on the matter and denied requests for comment.

It was initially claimed he had used a racial slur while referring to Allicot but a representative for Rosato told Page Six that was untrue.

“Being fired for any racial slur is 100 percent inaccurate and untrue,” the person said. “Ken Rosato had a benchmark of 20 years at WABC of supporting all equality.”

Do you watch local news? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 28% (153 Votes) No: 72% (388 Votes)

Station staffers were reportedly informed that Rosato would not return to the network but were not told what word he had used.

Rosato’s final tweet was posted on May 2:

Commuter Alert: @heatherorourke7 and @FlyJohnnyD say in NJ.. watch out for flooding on the EB I-280 exit ramp to exit 17 #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/DWvvBJ5sS2 — Ken Rosato (@KenRosatoTV) May 2, 2023

On Twitter that same day, the veteran tagged Allicot:

Sam’s AccuWeather forecast is calling for clouds and sun.. it’ll be brisk and cool with scattered showers.. highs around 55°. #abc7NY @SamChampion @heatherorourke7 @ShirleenAllicot pic.twitter.com/VBpw16GYTm — Ken Rosato (@KenRosatoTV) May 2, 2023

Rosato was also active on Instagram until three weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Rosato (@kenrosatoabc7)



He posed with Allicot in a short Instagram video he posted six weeks ago:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Rosato (@kenrosatoabc7)



On his LinkedIn page, Rosato says he began at WABC-TV in the year 2003 after he spent a year with New York City’s FOX affiliate WNYW-TV.

Rosato was also the news director of WLNY-TV in New York beginning in 1996.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.