News Anchor Found Dead in Hotel Room – ‘There Are No Words’

A Los Angeles TV news anchor was found dead in a motel room Thursday in what police are investigating as a possible overdose.

Chris Burrous, 43, an anchor with KTLA, was found at a Days Inn in Glendale, California, in response to a call to authorities that a man in the room was possibly not breathing, according to a Glendale police statement.

The statement said CPR was administered by first responders, but Burrous died after being transported to a hospital.

The incident was reported by a man who was with Burrous at the time, Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles said, according to KTLA-TV.

The man, who Suttles said “appears to be a friend,” was trying to assist Burrous when first responders arrived.

He stayed at the scene and “quite honestly did a good job of trying to render aid,” Suttles said.

Suttles said those responding knew the victim “right away, because everybody knows Chris.”

Autopsy Performed, Cause of Death Still Under Investigation for KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous https://t.co/Y5rqh1IB7s pic.twitter.com/0lC8xd3TpW — KTLA (@KTLA) December 29, 2018

First responders also administered CPR before transporting Burrous to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The call came in as a possible overdose, Suttles said.

“What we know at this point is that the call came in as a medical emergency, and that’s how it was handled,” he said.

There was no indication of suicide, Suttles said.

Burrous had been with KTLA since 2011.

The station issued a statement from president and general manager Don Corsini and news director Jason Ball in response to the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family,” the statement said. “Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”

Others had more personal memories that were shared.

“There are no words. … You made me laugh until I cried,” KTLA reporter Lynette Romero tweeted. “My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents. We will miss you so.”

There are no words. When we took this picture during our show I had no idea it would our last time together. You made me laugh until I cried. My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents. We will miss you so… pic.twitter.com/nkvtrzHcX3 — Lynette Romero (@LynetteRomero) December 28, 2018

Weekend entertainment reporter Dayna Devon said Burrous was “was warm, kind, funny and he was a dear friend. I’m aching inside for his wife and daughter.”

We are all stunned by the news. I have never met anyone like Chris Burrous. He was a genius at television. He was warm, kind, funny and he was a dear friend. I’m aching inside for his wife and daughter. I miss him already. https://t.co/BkQK7Vfypb — Dayna Devon (@DaynaDevon) December 28, 2018

Weekend meteorologist Liberte Chan called him “a master of live television,” saying, “I’m sorry I don’t have the words to express exactly how I feel but he was more than just a colleague, he was one of my best friends here, and I’m just so heartbroken over the loss of him.”

