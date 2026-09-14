News Crew from Anti-ICE MS Now Stranded in Remote Texas Desert: 8 Border Patrol Officers Came to the Rescue

In a moment that was more than a little embarrassing, the folks over at MS Now — known for their consistent criticism of the Trump administration’s border policies — needed help from Border Patrol when they became stranded in the Texas desert.

On Saturday, the New York Post reported that Antonia Hylton and her team were on site at the Big Bend region to cover the federal government’s work to obtain private property through eminent domain to erect border protections.

Hylton, taking a jab at the president, was filmed standing on the United States side of the border, telling audiences, “If you listen to President Trump speak about this part of the country, you would think that over the years, people have just been flooding through this part of the border.”

She then points to some formidable mountains in the distance which illegal aliens would have to scale before crossing the Rio Grande and landing in the backyard of Yolanda Alvarado, a landowner covered in the special who stands to have her access to the river and a family cemetery cut off through eminent domain.

“And still, once you got here, you would be dozens and dozens of miles away from the nearest town center where you could get food, water, fuel, supplies, and at many points in the year, you’d be doing that in 100-degree heat.”

WATCH: Border Patrol Agents Forced to Rescue MS NOW Crew After Vehicle Bottoms Out https://t.co/7ZngGBjW4q pic.twitter.com/NvcWWJbgUR — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) September 12, 2026

Sounds pretty treacherous.

Maybe these people should not try illegally crossing, no?

Hylton mentioned her crew getting stranded, saying their Jeep Wagoneer bottomed out only for Border Patrol to save them. Eight agents assisted, with three of their four trucks getting stuck too.

MS Now has been consistent in their condemnation of the Trump administration’s border and deportation efforts. Headlines include “Trump’s immigration crackdown is killing small business as patrons avoid ICE deployments,” “Trump’s anti-immigrant crusade costs American taxpayers an estimated $2,358 on average,” and “Fresh evidence discredits the idea that ICE is only targeting the ‘worst of the worst.’”

Yet, Trump’s border doesn’t seem so bad when the people enforcing it have to come rescue you.

The messaging from leftist media outlets doesn’t align with reality.

We are told Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are Neo-Nazis, Klansmen, and so forth.

If that’s the case, why not leave Hylton and her crew to their fate?

Could it be these are just regular Americans trying to uphold the law?

If they were truly awful people, Hylton would be hoofing it to the nearest town.

It’s reminiscent of the left’s anti-police crusade.

Law enforcement are evil until the criminals who want to hurt you show up, then you suddenly have a change of heart.

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