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The back of a border patrol truck driving on a dirt road along the Mexican border in Arizona, with mountains in the background.
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The back of a border patrol truck driving on a dirt road along the Mexican border in Arizona, with mountains in the background. (Phototreat / Getty Images)

News Crew from Anti-ICE MS Now Stranded in Remote Texas Desert: 8 Border Patrol Officers Came to the Rescue

 By Samuel Short  September 14, 2026 at 6:29am
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In a moment that was more than a little embarrassing, the folks over at MS Now — known for their consistent criticism of the Trump administration’s border policies — needed help from Border Patrol when they became stranded in the Texas desert.

On Saturday, the New York Post reported that Antonia Hylton and her team were on site at the Big Bend region to cover the federal government’s work to obtain private property through eminent domain to erect border protections.

Hylton, taking a jab at the president, was filmed standing on the United States side of the border, telling audiences, “If you listen to President Trump speak about this part of the country, you would think that over the years, people have just been flooding through this part of the border.”

She then points to some formidable mountains in the distance which illegal aliens would have to scale before crossing the Rio Grande and landing in the backyard of Yolanda Alvarado, a landowner covered in the special who stands to have her access to the river and a family cemetery cut off through eminent domain.

“And still, once you got here, you would be dozens and dozens of miles away from the nearest town center where you could get food, water, fuel, supplies, and at many points in the year, you’d be doing that in 100-degree heat.”

Sounds pretty treacherous.

Maybe these people should not try illegally crossing, no?

Hylton mentioned her crew getting stranded, saying their Jeep Wagoneer bottomed out only for Border Patrol to save them. Eight agents assisted, with three of their four trucks getting stuck too.

MS Now has been consistent in their condemnation of the Trump administration’s border and deportation efforts. Headlines include “Trump’s immigration crackdown is killing small business as patrons avoid ICE deployments,” “Trump’s anti-immigrant crusade costs American taxpayers an estimated $2,358 on average,” and “Fresh evidence discredits the idea that ICE is only targeting the ‘worst of the worst.’”

Yet, Trump’s border doesn’t seem so bad when the people enforcing it have to come rescue you.

Related:
Border Patrol Raids Disney Cruise Ship, Finds Every Parent's Nightmare Lurking on Board - This Is What Dems Want Defunded

The messaging from leftist media outlets doesn’t align with reality.

We are told Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are Neo-Nazis, Klansmen, and so forth.

If that’s the case, why not leave Hylton and her crew to their fate?

Could it be these are just regular Americans trying to uphold the law?

If they were truly awful people, Hylton would be hoofing it to the nearest town.

It’s reminiscent of the left’s anti-police crusade.

Law enforcement are evil until the criminals who want to hurt you show up, then you suddenly have a change of heart.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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