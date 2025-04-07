News Crew Finds Bible Open to 'Poignant Message' Amid Wreckage of Community Destroyed by Tornado

A news crew found a Bible opened to a relevant passage after a tornado devastated Selmer, Tennessee, early Thursday morning.

The tornado ripped through the town, destroying homes and businesses, and at least 10 people were killed in “weather-related deaths,” according to WHBQ-TV in Memphis, Tennessee.

The morning after, WHBQ meteorologist Chelsea Chandler posted to social media that amid the debris she found a Bible.

It was reportedly opened to Ecclesiastes 3.

“Even if you aren’t religious, you can’t ignore the symbolism of the passage I found this bible open to in the midst of the destruction in Selmer TN after a deadly EF3 tornado tore through the community,” Chandler wrote in her Friday post.

“Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 emphasizes the cyclical and balanced nature of life, acknowledging that both joy and sorrow, celebration and mourning, are essential and natural parts of human experience,” her post read.

Chandler also posted the images to the social media platform X, where some users agreed the discovery was special.

You can’t ignore the symbolism of the passage I found this bible open to in Selmer TN after a deadly EF3 tornado. Emphasizing the cyclical and balanced nature of life, how both joy and sorrow, celebration and mourning, are essential and natural parts of human experience. pic.twitter.com/ODDdk37aBK — Chelsea Chandler (@CChandlerTV) April 4, 2025

“God wink,” one user wrote, citing a book called, “When God Winks at You: How God Speaks Directly to You Through the Power of Coincidence.”

“Wow. That’s God,” another user wrote.

Wow. That’s God. — Joe Cool (@JoeCool38053) April 4, 2025

The Selmer tornado was an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with winds reaching up to 160 mph, according to Fox 13.

The scale is based on “estimated wind speeds and related damage,” according to the National Weather Service.

– Selmer, TN Tornado – Before the onslaught of severe weather Saturday evening, I drove to Selmer, TN, for a couple of things. While I was there, I shot some of the high-end EF-3 tornado damage throughout the north side of town. Some of the residents have yet to return to the… pic.twitter.com/qLxbzSQtyo — Samuel Camp WX (@samuelcamp_wx) April 7, 2025

An EF0 tornado is the least devastating, with a wind range 65 to 85 mph, and an EF5 is the most devastating, with winds in excess of 200 mph.

Selmer was also devastated by storms and flooding, according to WZTV in Nashville.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared an emergency the day before the storm, and in response, President Donald Trump quickly issued an emergency declaration for federal funding, which was granted.

