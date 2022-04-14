News of Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Attempt Triggers Vulgar Meltdown from Leftists

Musk Derangement Syndrome was in full swing Thursday after the news hit that Elon Musk was seeking to buy all of Twitter’s stock and turn the social media giant into a privately owned company.

Max Boot, a columnist with The Washington Post, predicted catastrophe if Twitter goes private and allows anything to be said.

“I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less,” he tweeted.

Many condensed their opinions into predictable obscenities, such as Whitney Dawn Carlson, communications director for an agency supporting nutrition programs for women and children, who tweeted a succinct “F*** you” to Musk. Others, such as author Gabe Hudson, had second thoughts and deleted their tweets. Still, there were plenty of angry reactions.

We were the first to warn Donald Trump was a malignant narcissist and we are warning you now. Elon Musk is a narcissistic, hypomanic who will make Facebook look benign.

Elon Musk making a play for Twitter out of his petty cash drawer is one more example of why the pooling of so much wealth in the hands of a few is a societal disease. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk is Lex Luthor, minus his genius but plus hair — 🏳️‍🌈Cary’s Bizzare Adventure Time Z🇺🇦 (@Brakinator99) April 14, 2022

Some found the fuss hilarious.

2018-2022 censorship wave: Leftists: “Twitter is a private company, it can do what it wants.” Elon Musk buys Twitter. Conservatives: “Twitter is a private company, it can do what it wants.” Leftists: “No, not like that!” — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 14, 2022

When Elon Musk became the largest shareholder of Twitter and was slated to join the board, he gave Twitter employees an exceptionally “stressful” week. Now, he’s ready to buy 100 of Twitter. “Politically sensitive” employees must be living their nightmares right now. — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) April 14, 2022

Former labor secretary Robert Reich said Musk would be terrible to behold if he controls Twitter.

“Musk says he wants to ‘free’ the internet. But what he really aims to do is make it even less accountable than it is now, when it’s often impossible to discover who is making the decisions about how algorithms are designed, who is filling social media with lies, who’s poisoning our minds with pseudo-science and propaganda, and who’s deciding which versions of events go viral and which stay under wraps,” Reich wrote in an Op-Ed in the Guardian.

“Make no mistake: This is not about freedom. It’s about power. In Musk’s vision of Twitter and the internet, he’d be the wizard behind the curtain — projecting on the world’s screen a fake image of a brave new world empowering everyone,” he wrote.

Venture capitalist Fred Wilson abhorred the concept of private ownership.

“Twitter is too important to be owned and controlled by a single person. The opposite should be happening. Twitter should be decentralized as a protocol that powers an ecosystem of communication products and services,” he wrote, according to The Washington Post.

Musk offered to buy all the shares of Twitter’s stock by paying what’s called a premium, which means he is buying them for more than they are currently worth. According to Marketwatch, Musk’s offer is an 18 percent increase over the stock’s value on Wednesday.

Tech industry analyst Dan Ives predicted success for Musk, but only after a lot of complex negotiations regarding Musk’s other major ventures — Tesla and SpaceX.

“The next step will be Twitter’s Board officially reviewing the Musk filing/letter and then it’s get-out-the-popcorn time as we expect many twists and turns in the weeks ahead as Twitter and Musk walk down this marriage path,” Ives wrote in a note to investors, according to Fortune.

“This puts Twitter’s back against the wall … there’s really no way that Twitter in my opinion could reject this,” he said, according to NBC.

As noted by Fortune, Musk can afford the deal. Musk is currently worth about $260 billion, while Twitter’s value is about $37 billion.

