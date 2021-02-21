Login
News Host: 'Joe Biden Is Struggling with Dementia' and the Mainstream Media Is Complicit in Hiding It

By Jack Davis
Published February 21, 2021 at 10:32am
An Australian commentator on Friday said the only thing worse than President Joe Biden’s mental condition is the extent to which the mainstream media covers it up.

“It is clear U.S. President Joe Biden is not up to the task he has been sworn in to do,”  Sky News host Cory Bernardi, a former Australian political figure, said in his assessment of Biden’s performance in his first weeks in office.

“Never before has the leader of the Free World been so cognitively compromised,” he said.

“It’s clear to me at the least that U.S. President Joe Biden is struggling with dementia and is clearly not up to the task he’s been sworn in to do,” he said.

Bernardi said this is not breaking news.

“The was apparent to many during the election campaign, but such was the hate for Donald Trump by the partisan and poisonous mainstream media, they chose not to highlight anything which may have derailed a Biden victory,” Bernardi said.

The coddling still exists, he said.

“Even now, after he has been sworn in, many of them are still refusing to speak the truth about Biden’s lack of capacity,” Bernardi said, adding that it was “telling” that Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked with making calls to foreign leaders, a job that usually falls to the president.

Biden “emerged to participate in a sanitized town hall being interviewed by the Biden-ista Anderson Cooper of CNN,” Bernardi said.

“Biden promptly gave away his teleprompter and the result was nothing short of a disaster,” he said.

Bernardi said that when not offending rural residents and residents of inner cities, Biden was letting China skate for its human rights abuses.

Do agree with this commentator?

“I’m not here tonight to highlight the mental impairment of Joe Biden. It’s too easy. And it’s not his fault,” Bernardi said, noting that Biden’s fading mental capacity was well known to his supporters when Biden ran for office.

Instead, he lambasted “these excuses for journalists” who “cover up for Biden’s presidency,” as if they were running “a Biden protection racket.”

“It’s all rather pathetic, but even usually smart people are blinded by the nonsense put out by the mainstream media,” Bernardi said. “They believe every perceived sin of Donald Trump while they seem intent on canonizing St. Joe.”

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







