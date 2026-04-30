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A Louisiana corrections officer looks out from a tower by Camp 57 at Angola Prison, the Louisiana State Penitentiary and America's largest maximum-security prison farm, in West Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, near the town of St. Francisville on Sept. 3, 2025.
A Louisiana corrections officer looks out from a tower by Camp 57 at Angola Prison, the Louisiana State Penitentiary and America's largest maximum-security prison farm, in West Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, near the town of St. Francisville on Sept. 3, 2025. (Matthew Hinton - AFP / Getty Images)

New Orleans Sheriff Indicted on 30 Felony Charges in Connection to Mass Jailbreak

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2026 at 2:46pm
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A state investigation into a May escape from a New Orleans jail has led to the indictment of the Orleans Parish sheriff and the office’s top finance officer.

Although 10 inmates escaped last May 16, all were eventually recaptured.

Sheriff Susan Hutson, who leaves office this week, faces 30 felony counts, according to WGNO-TV.

She faces 14 counts of malfeasance in office; four counts of conspiracy to commit malfeasance in office; three counts of filing or maintaining false public records; three counts of conspiracy to commit filing or maintaining false public records; three counts of obstruction of justice; and three counts of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.

Bianka Brown, the chief financial officer of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile faces 20 felony counts.

She faces four counts of malfeasance in office; four counts of conspiracy to commit malfeasance in office; three counts of filing or maintaining false public records; three counts of conspiracy to commit filing or maintaining false public records; three counts of obstruction of justice; and three counts of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.

Legal expert Cliff Cardone told WGNO that “in the first reading of this, it appears to me that this is a sheriff that may have been asleep at the wheel, but does that amount to an intentional criminal act?”

“I don’t know, because we don’t have the facts yet and the attorney general hasn’t released those facts. She did say that this is an ongoing investigation. So, there may be more to come,” he added.

Hutson later lost the election to remain sheriff to Sheriff-elect Michelle Woodfork, who also released a statement about the charges.

“I have not yet had the opportunity to review the indictment in full. I ran for Sheriff to bring a new era of leadership and accountability, and on Election Night, the people of New Orleans chose a new direction for this office. Since then, my team has been working diligently to ensure we are ready to lead effectively from day one. This Monday, I will assume leadership of the Sheriff’s Office with a firm commitment to accountability, transparency, and integrity,” Woodfork said.

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Charges cover a time period of May 2, 2022, to April 8, 2026, which is all of Hutson’s term, according to WDSU-TV.

Hutson claimed that the escape, in which inmates broke out by digging a hole through a wall behind a toilet, was an inside job.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a statement on the indictment.

“Nearly a year ago, I made a commitment to the people of New Orleans and the people of our state that those responsible for the Orleans Parish Prison break would be held accountable. Since that day, through the hard work of my office, along with the Louisiana State Police and our many federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, every escapee is behind bars, and others who facilitated and enabled the escape are currently being prosecuted,” she said.

“While Sheriff Hutson did not personally open the doors of the jail for the escapees, her refusal to comply with basic legal requirements and to take even minimal precautions in the discharge of her duties directly contributed to and enabled the escape,” she added.

“As my prosecutors move forward with this case, I continue to have productive conversations with Sheriff-elect Michelle Woodfork on how to improve operations, secure the facility, and build in basic financial oversight that complies with state law. I am confident in her commitment to implement the difficult changes needed to reform the jail,” Murrill added.

Michael Kennedy, the lawyer for former maintenance worker Sterling Williams, who faces charges in connection with the escape, praised the indictment, according to NBC News.

“Am I glad to see she’s being taken to task and held accountable for her multiple failures of her tenure? Yes, absolutely,” Kennedy said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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