Conservative media company Newsmax will comply with President Joe Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate, which requires employees at companies with 100 workers or more to get vaccinated against COVID or face huge fines.

In a shock turn of events, Mediaite reported Friday it had obtained an internal email sent to company employees Thursday which advised them that Newsmax would not push back against the draconian mandate to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to force people to choose between their jobs and personal health choice.

“To ensure that we are in compliance, we require that all vaccinated employees submit a copy of their vaccination card,” the email told Newsmax employees, Mediaite reported.

All employees of the growing network will either be required to show vaccine passports or be willing to undergo weekly testing in order to stay employed.

No other details were released about the internal memo. Newsmax, if the report from Mediaite is entirely true, did not even put up a fight.

Mediaite and Twitter leftists were quick to highlight network host Steve Cortes, who the night before the report of the Newsmax requirement had equated vaccine mandates to “insane workplace discrimination” and “dictatorial rule.”

Newsmax host Steve Cortes said Thursday “there is zero, and I mean zero, moral or ethical obligation for anyone to be compelled to get vaccinated,” and added that mandates are “insane workplace discrimination.” A vaccine mandate is now coming to Newsmax. https://t.co/EEfhajkGz1 pic.twitter.com/6t8dxFeQMt — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 5, 2021

“There is zero, and I mean zero, moral or ethical obligation for anyone to be compelled to get vaccinated,” Cortes said Thursday on the network in a clip that was pulled and highlighted by Mediaite.

Do you think Newsmax has undercut its on-air talent by caving to Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (163 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Many online dunked on Cortes following the report of his company’s mandate. But the former aide to the Trump White House issued a number of tweets from Friday into Saturday urging non-compliance against mandates.

“I will not comply w/ any organization’s attempt to enforce Biden’s capricious & unscientific Medical Apartheid mandate. I will not be forced into the injection, nor will I disclose my vaccination status,” Cortes wrote in one of the posts. “No one should be pressured to choose between medical privacy & their job.”

I will not comply w/ any organization’s attempt to enforce Biden’s capricious & unscientific Medical Apartheid mandate. I will not be forced into the injection, nor will I disclose my vaccination status. No one should be pressured to choose between medical privacy & their job. — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

Great stuff! Do Not Comply https://t.co/zvvMkCylAf — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

+1 Do Not Comply https://t.co/xArvy9CfNI — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

Massive declines in the efficacy of the vaccines over time. Johnson & Johnson version down to only 13% effective, Moderna slides to only 45%. No one should EVER be compelled to take these treatments, especially not children. Do Not Comply!https://t.co/6LoSM773en — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

Do Not Comply pic.twitter.com/b5VfiPIs13 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

Cortes did not specifically mention the reported vaccine mandate at Newsmax in any of his tweets.

Time will tell if he and other popular hosts at the network are willing to allow their employer to dictate what they put into their own bodies. Cortes was adamant on social media that he will not comply. Thus far, no one at the network has commented directly on Mediate’s reporting, which surely has some viewers feeling confused right now.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.