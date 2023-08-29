Newsmax host Greg Kelly said on his show Monday night that there is an audio clip of President Joe Biden, which is about to be made public, and he predicted it will derail his presidency.

Kelly teased the clip to his audience, but he did not disclose the contents of it or where he said he had heard about it.

But the host said it would soon be released, and he predicted that it would upend Biden’s presidency and the 2024 election.

“There is incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption that is about to be made public,” Kelly said.

“It’s not gonna happen tomorrow. It’s not gonna happen before Labor Day, but it will happen sometime between Labor Day and Halloween,” he said of the clip’s coming release.

Kelly said he could not disclose his source, but he said he was made aware of the clip by someone who might or might not be in government.

But he declared, “This tape will be made public.”

Kelly added, “Once it is heard, Joe Biden will have … only two options. Number one, he will not be able to remain a candidate for the presidency for re-election. It will be over and done with.”

He said the reaction to the tape might leave Biden with the option to finish out his term, but nothing more.

“I am told this tape is that incriminating, and they’re worried about it right now at the White House,” he said.

Kelly also theorized there might be more than one audio recording of Biden before he blasted the president’s age and lack of knowledge as it relates to modern technology.

“I don’t think he realizes that everybody in the world — everybody — has a tape recorder in their pocket,” Kelly said while holding up his iPhone.

He added, “The people he was doing business with, I believe, in Eastern Europe they love recording stuff.”

Kelly could be referring to audio clips that are alleged to be out there between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden with a Ukrainian national, with whom the younger Biden did business and who also allegedly claimed that he bribed them both when Hunter was on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

The person was referenced in a redacted FBI FD-1023 form that was obtained by Congress in June.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said over the summer that the person, whose identity is not known, claimed he recorded his interactions with the Bidens as an insurance policy.

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden,” Grassley said in a statement posted on his website.

Grassley added, “According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case he got into a tight spot.”

The senator said the foreign national referenced in the document implicated the president as having potentially been “involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden.”

