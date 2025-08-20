Newsmax Hosts in Mourning After Beloved Staffer Is Murdered in Her Own Home

Newsmax employees and television personalities are in mourning after a beloved makeup artist was killed over the weekend.

Travis Renee Baldwin, 57, worked behind the scenes in TV news for years, including at Newsmax, ABC, and ESPN.

On Sunday, Arlington County police said Baldwin was murdered inside her apartment in the Virginia Square neighborhood.

Authorities charged her son, 27-year-old Logan Chrisinger, with first-degree murder in connection with her death, according to WRC-TV.

Officers were called to the Virginia Square Towers on Fairfax Drive just before 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Baldwin suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries, police said.

Chrisinger was at the residence when officers arrived and was arrested without incident. He is being held without bond.

Police have not released a motive.

The loss has devastated her colleagues and friends.

Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren wrote on X: “What sadness….my Newsmax make up artist of 3 1/2 years, and years at @ABC @espn etc and a friend to all of her colleagues…was murdered over the weekend…she did my make up Friday for the show and of course I never dreamed that would be the last time I would see her…”

Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen posted a photo of Baldwin and wrote, “Renee Baldwin RIP.”

Former Newsmax host Lyndsay Keith shared, “Such heartbreaking news. She also did my makeup for years and was the kindest soul.”

Amber Duke, a frequent guest, called Baldwin “a kind, generous, funny woman who always brightened the day of anyone who sat in her chair.”

Duke said she looked forward to Fridays at the network because of Baldwin’s sense of humor.

She later shared a photo with Baldwin, writing, “She’d probably be so mad I’m sharing this photo … RIP Renee.”

Virginia Allen, a TV producer, called the news of the murder “heartbreaking.”

“Renee was honest, loving, and so talented. Newsmax will never feel the same without her,” Allen said.

