Did he ever see this going well?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to X to ask for submissions on a coin design for the state and the replies were exactly what you’d expect.

But maybe not what Newsom expected — not even his Taylor Swift reference helped.

Calling all members of the Tortured Coin Designers Department… CA is getting its own $1 coin to honor innovation, slated to be issued in 2026 – and we need your help! What is a CA innovation you’d like to see featured on the coin? Send ideas to: coinsubmissions@gov.ca.gov pic.twitter.com/oOdw4qICtZ — California Governor (@CAgovernor) April 25, 2024

The coin is to be part of a U.S. Mint series that salutes innovation in each of the 50 states. It’s the kind of idea that can generate a lot of positive reaction.

But Newsom probably didn’t love the response. The Democrat quickly got hundreds of designs in his comments featuring different negative aspects of the Golden State.

Many responses featured designs that highlighted the overwhelming homeless crisis going on in urban areas, featuring tents and debris on coins.

Yes–let’s make a memorable $1 CA State Coin @GavinNewsom Here are two I think are top contenders. First one really has good imagery. CA flag, palm tree, warmth from the fire. Maybe just edge CA flag closer to the fire to catch a spark. https://t.co/3FzUghy35m pic.twitter.com/6JsvdKcMX8 — Walk Safe (@SacWalkSafe) April 26, 2024

This is weird, even for Gavin Newsom. In an apparent play on Taylor Swift’s new album title “Tortured Poets Department” he’s asking for suggestions for “Tortured Coin Designers Department” to design a $1 “Innovation Coin.” Is this a desperate move to reduce rhetoric $73 deficit?… https://t.co/sjYv98lhoT pic.twitter.com/vEBOolYLFw — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) April 25, 2024

Others submitted designs that highlighted the ongoing problems San Francisco faces of human fecal matter being seen on city streets.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a discussion of California without mentioning the mass exodus of residents and sky-high gas prices in the state.

My personal favorite was a user who submitted a President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping coin, mocking Biden, Newsom and the effort to clean up San Francisco for a Biden meeting with the Chinese dictator all at once.

We need a Biden coin also! pic.twitter.com/2okF4LNvYN — A m e r i c a n Dude 🇺🇸 (@cloudfoodman) April 25, 2024

It’s unclear how Newsom and his staffers ever thought this would be a good idea.

While perhaps the idea of having the citizenry design a coin is neat, taking to social media while throwing in a crummy Taylor Swift reference is a recipe for disaster. (But when it comes to recipes for disaster, Newsom is a Michelin-star chef.)

What will the actual California “innovation” coin look like? Who knows at this point?

But what we do know is that lots of people won’t let Newsom forget just how badly he’s messed up the once-great state of California.

