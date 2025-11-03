Newsom, Who Attended 'Luxury Wine Tasting' While LA Burned, Goes After Trump for 'Great Gatsby Party' Amid Shutdown

I’d love to know who or what is in charge of imposing some degree of self-awareness upon California Gov. Gavin Newsom and how he expresses himself on social media.

Days after the fantastically wealthy Newsom — whose 2028 presidential campaign is all but officially announced — tried to invent a “poorigin story” in which the insanely privileged youth pretended to be a fatherless kid who was “hustlin'” to make it while eating Wonder Bread and Kraft Easy Mac during a podcast interview, Newsom decided to criticize President Donald Trump for hosting a “Great Gatsby party” at his own estate while the shutdown created a lapse in food stamp benefits.

Apparently, the governor has completely forgotten — and his self-awareness enforcers were unable or unwilling to remind him — that he’s done far worse, including taking time off to go to a “luxury wine tasting” while Los Angeles was engulfed in riots over Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

The Trump party in question was a previously scheduled Halloween event at Mar-a-Lago where, as the U.K. Telegraph noted, “dancers in flapper costumes entertained guests and Donald Trump played Gatsby.”

“Guests at his Palm Beach residence donned glitzy ‘Roaring Twenties-style’ garb and performers weaved between the crowds as the food and drink flowed … Critics — mostly Democrats — were swift to frame the celebrations as tone deaf.”

Now, in case you haven’t figured this out by now, 1) Trump doesn’t really give a hoot about “tone,” especially when the shutdown that occasioned this is Democrat-caused, and 2) canceling the party, if it saved any money whatsoever, would have have only saved an infinitesimal amount. Even then, some money would invariably have been wasted because parties like this have to be planned long in advance and outlays made whether or not the Democrats decide to be intransigent about passing a clean continuing resolution. The event’s theme was “A little party never killed nobody,” which is a pretty good way to sum it up.

Of all the critics — “mostly Democrats,” as the Telegraph noted — to get their hackles up about this event, the most improbable and stupid of these was Gov. Newsom.

Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans. He does not give a damn about you. pic.twitter.com/QVGtkqwHdF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 1, 2025

Yes, Gavin knows the pain of being fatherless and “hustlin'” for some change when he was young and it was “about payin’ the bills, man” — while being profiled in a San Francisco Chronicle piece titled, um, “Children of the Rich.”

Gavin debuts his hip hop persona on an NBA podcast: “It was about payin’ the bills, man.” “Hustlin.” “I raised myself.” “Wonder bread and Mac ‘n cheese. That’s how I grew up, bro.” (His dad was the attorney for the billionaire Getty family.)pic.twitter.com/24CXtlF4fS — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 26, 2025

A disturbing photo of Gavin Newsom resurfaces of his troubled youth, growing up in the slums with thugs and suffering through his life in poverty. Truly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/gaRbvSpLqG — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 26, 2025

Anyhow, let’s forget about the “poorigin story,” hilarious and disqualifying though that may be. Let’s also forget about the fact this was occasioned by Newsom’s own party, the Democrats, deciding that holding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (among other things) hostage to attempt to attain the legislatively impossible was a good idea.

Instead, let’s remind ourselves that this is exactly what Gavin Newsom would be doing in the same situation — and likely even worse, given his history as governor of California.

For instance, consider his actions during the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots that broke out in Los Angeles in June. During the worst of it, Christopher Rufo and Ryan Thorpe reported in conservative outlet City Journal, Newsom took time out of controlling a state where the largest city was out of control (there aren’t italics angled steeply enough to emphasize how bad this looks) to go to a charity “swanky wine-tasting party.”

From their piece:

The wine-tasting was held on the afternoon of June 7, 2025, at the Odette Estate Winery, which Newsom co-founded in 2011. Dubbed “Vineyard Vibes,” the event was a fundraiser for the PlumpJack Foundation, founded by Newsom’s sister, and featured “contemporary yet sophisticated” wines, live jazz music, and locally made pizza and smash burgers. “It’s the perfect kick-off to summer fun,” read promotional language. “The fete will take place on the Winery Crushpad, where we’ll gather for music, food, conversation, and delicious wine!”

A source who photographed Newsom at the event expressed shock that the governor was in attendance, given that riots had broken out in Los Angeles the day before. “I couldn’t believe it,” the source said. “He was just walking around like this was an everyday occurrence.” Newsom was at the wine party for at least 90 minutes, according to the source, who said that when the governor finally left, he appeared to retreat to the inner rooms of his winery.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in California on June 7:

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the thug who was filmed throwing rocks at law enforcement cars in Los Angeles. “On June 7, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles on Alondra Boulevard in… pic.twitter.com/SCUsT4INAz — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) June 8, 2025

Hustlin’, bro.

And please let’s not forget Gov. Newsom’s let-them-eat-masks behavior during the COVID-19 crisis, where he made headlines by effectively closing most restaurants and shutting down almost all private get-togethers while dining mask-free at a Michelin-starred restaurant in 2020:

Gavin Newsom dined at French Laundry after locking 40 million Californians in their homes. He does not give a damn about you. https://t.co/cFM66Et24g pic.twitter.com/qjmP9N54Y9 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 1, 2025

And then a year later, he extended the state’s COVID-19 emergency into 2022 just before Thanksgiving … after which he jetted off to Mexico for a Turkey-Day vacation despite what officials were calling an alarmingly high case rate in the Golden State.

The difference here is that there was nothing that Trump could have done while he was at the party this weekend. On no less than three occasions, when California needed its rich, out-of-touch governor to do stuff — control riots, follow the same rules as the rest of the state during the COVID lockdown, stick around while California had an unusually high case rate — he was both rich and out-of-touch, figuratively and sometimes literally. And apparently, the phalanx of people who are paid to make this otterine fraud self-aware cannot properly impress upon him that he’s the last guy who should be reminding us of all of this.

