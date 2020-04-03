Newsom Confirms Exactly What We Warned About: Pushes To Use COVID To Launch New Progressive Age

It’s opportunistic, it’s insensitive, it’s downright appalling — in other words, it’s exactly what you’d expect a Democrat to do in a crisis.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked in a news conference Wednesday if he sees the coronavirus pandemic crisis as “potential” for a “new progressive era” and gave his honest answer.

“Absolutely. We see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern. That shouldn’t put shivers up one the spines of one party or the other,” Newsom said — except that it does.

Calif. Gov. @GavinNewsom: Coronavirus an opportunity to create a new “progressive era” “We see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern.” pic.twitter.com/LongRVqcMS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2020

Newsom trotted out all of the usual leftist talking points even as he closed by listing his capitalist bona fides as a business owner.

The governor pointed to his state’s economic successes but said, “The wealth distribution, the income inequality, was not something that was substantially improving.

“The middle-class feeling squeezed. Increasingly, the trend lines were suggesting what is self-evident become a headline and that is we were going from a three-class society to a two-class society.”

If you’ve paid attention to any of Newsom’s comrades on the left and their class warfare rhetoric, you know this is the same tired, recycled Marxism that Democrats perpetuate for political gain.

“So something was fundamentally flawed in that global context, manifested quite acutely here in the state of California, the richest and the poorest state with the number of the most impoverished metros in the country,” Newsom said, as if unaware that his party has been in power for quite some time in the state. “And we’ve long been struggling to address those issues.

“So I see this quite substantively through that lens, that equity lens.”

Since 1992, California has voted for the Democrat in every single presidential race, and it has had a Democrat governor for almost a decade.

Newsom drove home that he wants politicians to “think more systemically, not situationally,” which sums up the thrust of Democrat philosophy to reset the political system in a crisis.

His plan echoes Rahm Emanuel’s famous line, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” Emanuel uttered that call to arms when he was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff during the administration’s handling of the 2008 economic crisis.

Even as President Donald Trump was working on a way to help the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats were trying to worm all kinds of nonsense into the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz called out the Democrats for doing exactly what Emanuel had said as they tried to push for ridiculous new regulations.

“Sadly, we’re seeing the embodiment of that cynical approach right now,” he said of Democrats’ opportunistic exploitation of the bill.

“Because all the people out of jobs, the Democrats are using to push – what are they pushing for? Changing the emission standards on airplanes,” Cruz said.

“Mr. President, what the hell do the emissions standards on airplanes have to do with thousands of people dying and millions of people out of work in the coronavirus epidemic?” the senator said in his impassioned plea.

Sen. @tedcruz UNLOADS on Dems from the Senate floor: “What the hell do the emissions standards on airplanes have to do with thousands of people dying and millions of people out of work in the Coronavirus epidemic?” pic.twitter.com/zXiQjJRpRA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2020

Even after the massive $2 trillion bill CARES Act passed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sniffing around for a tax break for her and her wealthy neighbors by repealing the cap on state and local tax deduction for those making over $100,000, according to The New York Times.

The Ways and Means GOP Twitter shared the news about her effort. “Pelosi is trying to make good on that promise by aiming to roll back the SALT cap, which would result in funneling money to the wealthy elite,” the post said.

Dems have told us that they will never let a crisis go to waste. Pelosi is trying to make good on that promise by aiming to roll back the SALT cap, which would result in funneling money to the wealthy elite. https://t.co/RQneTLWkLH — Ways and Means GOP (@WaysandMeansGOP) April 1, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is dusted off and propped up anytime there’s a chance for him to gain any relevance. Before the CARES Act, the 77-year-old politician made sure to reach for the youth vote by including one of their pet causes.

After parroting the trite talking points about why the bill should pass, Biden urged the inclusion to “forgive a minimum of $10,000/person of federal student loans, as proposed by Senator [Elizabeth] Warren and colleagues,” he wrote.

“Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis,” he said, evidently forgetting that he was the vice president during the 2008 economic downturn. “It shouldn’t happen again.”

Additionally, we should forgive a minimum of $10,000/person of federal student loans, as proposed by Senator Warren and colleagues. Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis. It shouldn’t happen again. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2020

The vultures on the left are using the coronavirus crisis for their own ends.

If they have their way, they will reshape the government in their own image and funnel taxpayer dollars to their causes while everyone else is concerned with the actual crisis at hand.

It is important, even as lawmakers and citizens alike grapple with the unprecedented emergency, that liberty not be another casualty of the coronavirus.

