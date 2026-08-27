Newsom: 'I Didn't Even Know' Home Had 5,000-Bottle Wine Cellar

Earlier this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom — almost certain to soon be presidential candidate Gavin Newsom — tried to connect with the average person in the most pander-tastic way during a speech in Atlanta.

“I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, ‘I’m like you. I’m no better than you.’ I’m a 960 SAT guy,” he said during an event with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“And I’m not trying to offend anyone,” Newsom added. “I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940. Literally a 960 SAT guy… I cannot — you’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech.”

Yes, he’s just like you. He can’t pull four digits on the SAT. He can’t read a speech. And he doesn’t even know he has a 5,000-bottle wine cellar in the basement of his $7.5 million mansion.

We all forget these kinds of things, just like we all forget how to read when we’re at the podium. It happens!

In yet another sign that the bibulous governor may have trouble relating to the average American during his 2028 presidential run, Newsom was surprised to discover his home had the massive cellar for his hooch when asked about it during a media briefing.

The Sacramento-area home was listed on Tuesday at $7.5 million on Zillow, which is double what Newsom and his wife paid for it when they purchased it eight years ago. (In addition to the wine cellar, it has a “personal wellness oasis,” a tennis court, and a “private casita.” I have no idea what that is and I refuse to look it up.)

Is Gavin Newsom too out-of-touch to be president? Yes No

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“Are you serious? Really?” Newsom said when asked about the cellar, according to the New York Post.

“No, I never filled it. I didn’t even know I had that much.”

“I literally didn’t even know,” he said, adding, “By the way, I put books in there.”

Gavin Newsom claims he ‘didn’t even know’ about 5,000-bottle wine cellar at his $7.5M home https://t.co/4vudHQprcU pic.twitter.com/vwLoZlKJLk — California Post (@californiapost) August 26, 2026

Yeah, he didn’t know about the 5,000-bottle wine cellar that he uses for book storage because he can’t read. Sounds legit, especially when you’re getting blowback like this:

Gavin Newsom just listed his 8.2-acre Sacramento-area mansion for $7.5 million. Nearly 12,700 square feet, seven bedrooms, a pool, tennis court, hot tub, cold plunge, guesthouse and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar. 🍷🏊 He bought it for $3.7 million in 2018 and has already moved on… pic.twitter.com/nX0OYM2bun — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) August 25, 2026

And just so we’re clear, this is also a governor who has, ahem, issues surrounding his consumption of wine.

During his time as mayor of San Francisco, he said he was seeking professional help due to “problems with alcohol” after having an affair with his campaign manager’s wife and appeared to have been intoxicated when he showed up at San Francisco General Hospital after a police officer was killed while on duty. He did not stop drinking, however.

During COVID, meanwhile, Newsom’s wineries remained open and he was spotted boozing at a swanky party in seeming contravention of the state’s masking laws.

And, while Los Angeles burned during anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots last year, Newsom attended “a luxury wine-tasting” event during the worst day of the unrest.

In short, maybe he puts books down there because he drank it all up? Just asking questions here.

That’s not what most people are going to take away, however. Few people — yes, even wealthy politicians — are going to be surprised when informed they have a 5,000-bottle wine cellar in the basement of their house, no matter how expensive it is. Newsom is one of those few.

At best, Newsom could be described as Gov. Bertie Wooster: rich, clueless, useless, and absolutely adrift without his handlers. Wooster was a fictive invention of novelist P.G. Wodehouse, however, and Newsom can’t exactly get Jeeves to serve as his campaign manager or vice president. From the looks of things so far, that’s going to be a problem.

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