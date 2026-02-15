Newsom Gives $90 Million in 'Emergency' Funds to Planned Parenthood

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Wednesday giving $90 million in tax dollars to Planned Parenthood, marking just the latest infusion of cash from the Golden State to the abortion behemoth.

A release from Newsom’s office said the $90 million came in the form of “one-time emergency funds for Planned Parenthood and other clinics providing reproductive health care services.”

The purported emergency was President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” — called the “Big Ugly Bill” in the release — which defunded Planned Parenthood for one year.

“California is taking steps to ensure people don’t lose access to the range of services provided by Planned Parenthood,” Newsom said in a statement.

Gov. @GavinNewsom (D-CA) signed into law on Wednesday a $90 million infusion of funds for Planned Parenthood clinics to make up for federal funding cuts from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. STORY: https://t.co/70GNplBCCS pic.twitter.com/W0SsACu7Sm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 14, 2026

“As the Trump administration’s Big Ugly Bill punishes women and community health providers, California continues to stand in support of women’s access to essential health services and reproductive freedom.”

But California has already vowed $145 million for Planned Parenthood since last fall alone.

There are over 100 Planned Parenthood facilities across California — and Newsom’s release said California would assist them as women obtain purported “basic health care needs.”

Newsom, a likely hopeful in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary race, has signed several abortion-related bills in recent years.

In September of last year, he signed a bill allowing abortion pill providers to ship the substances anonymously — a bid to help the providers avoid lawsuits from conservative state governments.

California First Partner Jennifer Seibel Newsom condemns President Trump’s attacks on women’s health care as Gov. Gavin Newsom signs $90 million reproductive care bill. #Epstein #womensrights #Trump #GavinNewsom

🎥 David Caraccio | California Governor pic.twitter.com/ZfjSPrNrle — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) February 11, 2026

Many other legislative actions have revolved around abortion pills, which now compose nearly two-thirds of abortions in the United States.

Newsom created an “emergency stockpile” of misoprostol, one of the two drugs commonly used in abortion pill regiments, in April 2023.

Newsom also supported Proposition 1 in 2022, which amended the state constitution to enshrine the so-called “right” to murder preborn babies and use contraception.

The newest infusion of funding for Planned Parenthood comes as abortion numbers in the United States climb even after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers have been shuttering clinics — in both red states and blue states — as more women turn to abortion pills, which are generally cheaper and more convenient than surgical abortions.

