Newsom Investigates After Reports of Anti-Trump Social Media Censorship (Where Was He When Twitter Banned Trump?) Then the Embarrassing Truth Hit

Years of Donald Trump being banned from Facebook and Twitter at the behest of Democrats and there was nary a peep from Gavin Newsom. But now that some people couldn’t find some dumb anti-Trump content on TikTok, Sherlock Gavin is demanding an investigation.

Even though it turns out that we’ve solved the case. But that’s not going to stop the governor of California from asking “… or have we?” (Spoiler alert: Yes, we have.)

According to a Jan. 27 report from Reuters, problems faced by social media users on TikTok that Newsom “called the suppression of content critical of President Donald Trump” was — dun dun dun! — a “temporary weather-related power outage at an Oracle data center.”

The intrepid governor was likely eating roasted cauliflower velouté and dégustation of Broken Arrow Ranch antelope at the French Laundry (I can only assume from past history, anyway) when he was spurred into grabbing his deerstalker and Inverness cape by this post:

so the agreement for tiktok to sell its US business to GOP backed investors was finalized a few days ago and now you can’t mention epstein lmao pic.twitter.com/qPmus7hjRA — tori (@intelligentpawg) January 26, 2026

Yes, apparently, people were convinced that now that TikTok’s U.S. arm has to be sold off by its Chinese parent company, you can’t search for Jeffrey Epstein content because of the fact that Donald Trump doesn’t want you to know the truth!

That’s supposed to be true even though pretty much every Epstein document drop has vindicated the president’s story — that he stopped associating with the financier and sex trafficker long before Epstein’s 2008 sex-crimes conviction because Trump found out he was a creep — but why let facts get in the way?

“It’s time to investigate,” Newsom announced via his official X account. “I am launching a review into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring Trump-critical content.”

It’s time to investigate. I am launching a review into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring Trump-critical content. https://t.co/AZ2mWW68xa — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 27, 2026

And even the Governor Newsom Press Office account — usually given over to trollish impersonations of President Trump — had something serious to say, too.

“NEW: Following TikTok’s sale to a Trump-aligned business group, our office has received reports — and independently confirmed instances — of suppressed content critical of President Trump,” it announced.

“@CAGovernor Gavin Newsom is launching a review of this conduct and is calling on the California Department of Justice to determine whether it violates California law.”

NEW: Following TikTok’s sale to a Trump-aligned business group, our office has received reports — and independently confirmed instances — of suppressed content critical of President Trump. @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom is launching a review of this conduct and is calling on the… https://t.co/D6vQ890gO8 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 27, 2026

Newsom was subsequently owned by 1) reality and 2) Taylor freaking Lorenz.

I can understand reality getting the best of Newsom, because it happens on every day that ends in Y in a month that starts with any letter at all. But when the flighty psychopath, Luigi Mangione-loving Taylor Lorenz manages to get the best of you, it’s probably time to reconsider your priorities.

First, reality. From Reuters on Jan. 28:

“Over the weekend, an Oracle data center experienced a temporary weather-related power outage which impacted TikTok,” Oracle spokesperson Michael Egbert said in an email. A powerful winter storm struck much of the U.S. over the weekend. “The challenges U.S. TikTok users may be experiencing are the result of technical issues that followed the power outage, which Oracle and TikTok are working to quickly resolve,” Egbert said.

The joint venture that took over from Chinese parent company ByteDance said that “it would be inaccurate to report that this [issues faced by U.S. users] is anything but the technical issues we’ve transparently confirmed,” and Newsom’s office wasn’t forthcoming with these “independently confirmed instances” where Trump-critical content was being suppressed.

But, again, why let facts get in your way?

Another fact is, Newsom’s own record makes him suspect as a champion of free speech online.

And that’s where Taylor Lorenz comes in.

Lorenz is a former Washington Post tech reporter who is usually seen beclowning herself but does a good blind squirrel impersonation every once in a while and finds a nut. Her reply to Newsom’s post was one of those times.

To anyone reading this, Newsom is very much pro online censorship 👇. He literally signed the Digital Age Assurance Act (Act) into law and continues to advocate for government censorship of online speech. https://t.co/zVDxQ16tc0 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 27, 2026

“To anyone reading this, Newsom is very much pro online censorship,” Lorez wrote.

“He literally signed the Digital Age Assurance Act (Act) into law and continues to advocate for government censorship of online speech.”

Then she went even further:

“Newsom is posting this slop while simultaneously advocating for mass censorship and surveillance laws in the name of ‘child safety,'” Lorenz wrote.

“Make no mistake: he VERY MUCH supports online censorship.”

Lorenz is referring to California’s Digital Age Assurance Act, which matches individuals’ ages with their devices for age verification on certain social media sites. While not the worst bill in the world, it’s still problematic if you’re talking about online censorship and what private companies can and cannot do.

For that matter, Newsom was governor when the worst of Facebook and Twitter’s censorship was occurring — companies that were based in his state at the time. (After purchasing a majority ownership in Twitter, mega-billionaire Elon Musk moved the company to Texas with the new name of “X.”)

Newsom did nothing about the disgrace of censorship during the COVID era.

But suddenly, a few morons can’t find “Epstein” searches on TikTok and Newsom is announcing an investigation?

When he couldn’t even care about the charred Pacific Palisades and spent the heaviest day of the Los Angeles ICE riots at a wine tasting? Give me a break.

And this is the guy the left seriously thinks is going to take the White House in 2028. How is he going to understand policy when he can’t understand social media outages?

